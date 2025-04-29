Zen, Focused, and Unbothered: How Celebs Are Staying Sharp with Magic Mind
If you've noticed your favorite stars looking extra zen lately, you’re not imagining things — they’re all sipping on the secret sauce known as Magic Mind. And now, with the launch of the brand’s new FREE and MAXX shots, the obsession is officially next level.
Magic Mind fans — including Kourtney Kardashian, Joe Rogan, Brooke Shields, Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Brooke Burke, Sarah Shahi, and Zachary Levi — are all about finding that perfect balance between clear focus and chill energy.
And now, with even more options to choose from, there’s officially a Magic Mind moment for every kind of crazy, nonstop lifestyle.
FREE is Magic Mind’s caffeine-free, sugar-free shot — a subtly tweaked version of the original formula that still delivers the brand’s signature brain-boosting calm, minus the caffeine buzz.
It’s like mindfulness in a bottle, designed to keep you sharp and steady through meetings, errands, workouts, and whatever chaos life throws your way (looking at your group chat drama).
For those who need a little extra rocket fuel, MAXX is the new heavy-hitter, packing 165mg of time-released caffeine into a smooth, powerful boost — without the crash. It's like having a superpower in your pocket, ready to unleash when that to-do list feels longer than your latest Netflix binge queue.
Magic Mind didn't just dream up FREE and MAXX on a whim — they’re expanding the magic to make sure everyone can find their perfect match. Whether you’re team zero-caffeine or team all-systems-go, there's now a way to tap into that magic feeling no matter what your schedule looks like.
And honestly, when some of the most in-demand celebs swear by Magic Mind to keep their brains firing and their energy grounded, you know it’s not just hype.
Word is, Magic Mind has quietly dethroned green juice as Hollywood’s go-to wellness obsession — because who really has time to blend a smoothie when you’re dodging back-to-back calendar invites?
Bottom line: Magic Mind isn’t just a vibe. It’s a movement. It’s what happens when wellness, science, and everyday chaos collide — and somehow, you end up cooler, calmer, and way more collected than you ever thought possible.
Magic Mind is sold at Erewhon, Sprouts and Albertsons and you can purchase them online at www.magicmind.com.