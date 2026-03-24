Former Butler Reveals What Andrew Windsor Is Really Like After Disgraced Ex-Duke Was Stripped of Royal Titles — 'He Thought He Was Better Than Everyone'
March 24 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
A former royal butler has slammed Andrew Windsor for thinking "he was better than anyone else" while giving his brutal verdict on the disgraced ex-Duke, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Grant Harrold, who served for King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, plus Prince Harry, from 2004 to 2011, felt Andrew was different from other members of the Firm.
How Did Andrew Windsor Differ From Other Royals?
Despite being "polite," he claims "entitled" Andrew only made an effort to speak to fellow family members, refusing to make small talk with staff.
Harrold, 47, explained: "You got the feeling he thought he was better than everyone, just his mannerisms and the way he was. And what was weird for me was no other member of the family did you get that vibe from, not from the Queen, not from Prince Philip, not from his brother Charles, not from Anne, none of them."
"But with him he had this, I can't even explain it to you. I just didn't want to be in his presence," Harrold added.
'He Didn't Speak to Any of the Staff Members'
Speaking about how Andrew behaved around royal staff, he added: "I remember being at, again, the wedding of the King and Queen, and he was there, and there were staff members there, and he didn't speak to any of the staff members that were there as guests.
"He would only speak to the family or family friends. So it's quite sad actually, 'cause I don't know why he was like that, and also, you know, from colleagues in the royal household, none of them ever have a nice thing to say about him.
"And I always see the good in everyone, so it's quite sad."
Harrold thought Andrew was not among the most well-liked members of the monarchy during his time working there.
"So I think what I'd say is he wasn't, put it this way, he wasn't one of the most popular royals," he added to LadBible.
What Brutal Nickname Has Andrew Windsor Been Given?
Inside Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest: Everything to Know About the Disgraced Royal's Major Downfall — Including Older Brother King Charles' Shocking Reaction
Andrew was stripped of his royal titles in October over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
He was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office relating to his conduct as a U.K. trade envoy amid the disclosure of emails related to the vile pedo.
Radar recently revealed how the former Duke of York, 66, has been saddled with a blunt new nickname in royal and policing circles after being referred to as "Detainee A" during a 12-hour police interview linked to the Epstein investigation.
Officers investigating allegations the ex-prince may have shared sensitive information with Epstein arrested him at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate on February 19, his 66th birthday.
He was later released without charge and has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein
A palace insider said, "Within policing circles, referring to him as 'Detainee A' was initially about maintaining neutrality, but it quickly took on a sharper edge. "Among some officers and those in royal circles, it has since evolved into a far more irreverent nickname – 'Detainee A-------' - reflecting a mix of frustration and disbelief at how extraordinary the situation has become."
The source added: "There's a sense of dark humor about it, but also a feeling that Andrew's fall from grace is now very stark.
"To go from layers of royal titles and deference to being reduced to a coded label in a custody suite has not gone unnoticed, and his new rude nickname reflects that contrast in a very pointed way."