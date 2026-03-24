Former Butler Reveals What Andrew Windsor Is Really Like After Disgraced Ex-Duke Was Stripped of Royal Titles — 'He Thought He Was Better Than Everyone'

A former royal butler has slammed Andrew Windsor for thinking "he was better than anyone else" while giving his brutal verdict on the disgraced ex-Duke, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite being "polite," he claims "entitled" Andrew only made an effort to speak to fellow family members, refusing to make small talk with staff.

Harrold, 47, explained: "You got the feeling he thought he was better than everyone, just his mannerisms and the way he was. And what was weird for me was no other member of the family did you get that vibe from, not from the Queen, not from Prince Philip, not from his brother Charles, not from Anne, none of them."

"But with him he had this, I can't even explain it to you. I just didn't want to be in his presence," Harrold added.