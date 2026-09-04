Rosie O'Donnell Sings 'I Am Woman' With Epstein Survivors Before Blasting America: 'Our Country Is So F----- Up'

The 64-year-old comedian, fresh off a week-long guest-hosting stint on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , joined hands with seven women as they belted out Helen Reddy's iconic 1972 feminist anthem, I Am Woman.

Rosie O'Donnell gathered with a group of Jeffrey Epstein 's former trafficking victims to deliver a defiant message that their voices are "going to change the world," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After thanking them all for coming, The Flinstones actress noted that they only had a couple of hours together and instead of gathering and putting their fist in the air to show their power and unity, "we would each hold hands and....hands up together, more than f--- you or something like that, which is my first thought."

In an Instagram video O'Donnell posted on Thursday, September 3, she was seen sitting surrounded by various survivors of the late s-- offender, including Andrea Sterling, Sharlene Rochard, Lara Blume McGee, Jena-Lisa Jones, Wendy Pesante, Lisa Phillips, Marina Lacerda, and Chauntae Davies.

Taking a swipe at the Trump Administration, O'Donnell told the women, "I know it's been very hard for you and with very little support and I'm sorry our country is so f------ up that this is what you have to live through, because you're all heroes and you're going to change how the world deals with child s-- abuse.”

The video then cut to the women standing shoulder-to-shoulder in matching white outfits against a stark black backdrop as they belted out I Am Woman.

A haunting montage followed, featuring photos of the women in their younger years followed by the words "Support Survivors," before "The Epstein Files" flashed across the screen.