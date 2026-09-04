Rosie O'Donnell Sings 'I Am Woman' With Epstein Survivors Before Blasting America: 'Our Country Is So F----- Up'
Sept. 4 2026, Published 1:16 p.m. ET
Rosie O'Donnell gathered with a group of Jeffrey Epstein's former trafficking victims to deliver a defiant message that their voices are "going to change the world," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 64-year-old comedian, fresh off a week-long guest-hosting stint on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, joined hands with seven women as they belted out Helen Reddy's iconic 1972 feminist anthem, I Am Woman.
Rosie O'Donnell Wanted 'More Than a F--- You' for the Protest Video
In an Instagram video O'Donnell posted on Thursday, September 3, she was seen sitting surrounded by various survivors of the late s-- offender, including Andrea Sterling, Sharlene Rochard, Lara Blume McGee, Jena-Lisa Jones, Wendy Pesante, Lisa Phillips, Marina Lacerda, and Chauntae Davies.
After thanking them all for coming, The Flinstones actress noted that they only had a couple of hours together and instead of gathering and putting their fist in the air to show their power and unity, "we would each hold hands and....hands up together, more than f--- you or something like that, which is my first thought."
Rosie O'Donnell Called Epstein's Trafficking Victims 'Heroes'
Taking a swipe at the Trump Administration, O'Donnell told the women, "I know it's been very hard for you and with very little support and I'm sorry our country is so f------ up that this is what you have to live through, because you're all heroes and you're going to change how the world deals with child s-- abuse.”
The video then cut to the women standing shoulder-to-shoulder in matching white outfits against a stark black backdrop as they belted out I Am Woman.
A haunting montage followed, featuring photos of the women in their younger years followed by the words "Support Survivors," before "The Epstein Files" flashed across the screen.
'Show Your Support for Abuse Survivors'
O'Donnell wrote in the caption. "After the corrupt AG (Trump’s former personal lawyer) implied that he did not believe men accused of s-- abuse would be charged as a result of the Epstein files – despite mountains of evidence, I called some Epstein survivors and asked them to sing with me, a powerful Helen Reddy song that taught me at 10 years old to use my voice."
The former The View panelist then urged her followers, "Show your support for abuse survivors -- Brave enough to speak out."
O'Donnell asked for reposts, or for fans to make their own videos singing I Am Woman.
She answered one user's question about when the video was filmed, saying it was "right after I hosted Kimmel."
Many of the Women in Rosie O'Donnell's Video Urged the Senate to Not Confirm Todd Blanche
Blanche took over as acting Attorney General after Trump canned Pam Bondi in April amid mounting frustration over her performance, including her controversial handling of the long-awaited release of the Epstein files.
The president signed the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act into law in November 2025, ordering the Justice Department to throw open its vast trove of records on the disgraced s-- offender. But the massive release came out in waves as officials scrambled to review millions of pages and redact victims' names and other identifying information.
Many of the women in O'Donnell's video were directly involved in efforts to stop Blanche from being confirmed as attorney general. Six signed onto a July letter calling on Republican Senators Thom Tillis and John Cornyn to stop Blanche's confirmation. Jones and Rochard even traveled to Washington, D.C., to push lawmakers to oppose Blanche.
He was ultimately confirmed as Trump's new AG on August 8 following a 50–49 Senate vote