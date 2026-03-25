EXCLUSIVE: More Pain for Rosie O'Donnell as Her Trainwreck Daughter Chelsea is Accused of Assault for 'Groping Guy's Genitals'
March 25 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Troubled Chelsea O'Donnell, the 28-year-old daughter of funny lady Rosie O'Donnell, has been accused of assault after allegedly groping a man's genitals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Although she denied the allegations, it was a violation of her probation, so she was sent to the slammer last October.
Chelsea Accused of Lewd Backseat Act
According to a report by the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Chelsea was driving when she allegedly reached back and touched the inner thigh and genitals of the man, who was sitting in the back seat.
When he "turned her down," an irate Chelsea "began to drive erratically and not pay attention to the road."
At the time, Chelsea – the second oldest of Rosie's five adopted kids, who has a long history of drug problems – was on probation after being arrested in Wisconsin three times in 2024.
The mother of four young children was busted for felony child neglect and possession of methamphetamine in September.
A month later, she was charged with bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, and possession of methamphetamine. Then, in November, she was again arrested for meth possession and bail jumping.
Rosie reportedly refused to post bail for her daughter after any of her arrests. Chelsea ultimately pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years' probation.
Her three oldest kids are now in the custody of their dad, while the youngest is in foster care.
'A Painful Journey'
Chelsea has been estranged from her 64-year-old mother since her teen years – starting in 2015 when the then-17-year-old ran away from home and was later found in the "drug den" of a suspected heroin dealer in New Jersey.
She's struggled with sobriety ever since.
"Chelsea was born into addiction, and it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children," Rosie said in a statement last October.
Begging For Prayers
That same month, she posted a photo of Chelsea as a girl on Instagram along with the caption, "My child chelsea belle – before addiction took over her life – i loved her then i love her now as she faces a scary future – prayers welcomed."
Rosie also revealed she'd taken the drastic step of disinheriting Chelsea from her $80million fortune.