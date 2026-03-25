EXCLUSIVE: More Pain for Rosie O'Donnell as Her Trainwreck Daughter Chelsea is Accused of Assault for 'Groping Guy's Genitals'

According to a report by the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Chelsea was driving when she allegedly reached back and touched the inner thigh and genitals of the man, who was sitting in the back seat.

When he "turned her down," an irate Chelsea "began to drive erratically and not pay attention to the road."

At the time, Chelsea – the second oldest of Rosie's five adopted kids, who has a long history of drug problems – was on probation after being arrested in Wisconsin three times in 2024.

The mother of four young children was busted for felony child neglect and possession of methamphetamine in September.

A month later, she was charged with bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, and possession of methamphetamine. Then, in November, she was again arrested for meth possession and bail jumping.

Rosie reportedly refused to post bail for her daughter after any of her arrests. Chelsea ultimately pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years' probation.

Her three oldest kids are now in the custody of their dad, while the youngest is in foster care.