Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in Wild Table-Dancing Video — Years After Comic's Racist Tweet Destroyed Her Hollywood Career

Photo of Roseanne Barr
Source: MEGA; @officialroseannebarr/Instagram

Roseanne Barr's appearance sure has changed since she was booted from TV.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Roseanne Barr was feeling herself in a new video while dancing atop a table and showing off her short hairdo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comedian flaunted her trim figure in black overalls with a matching semi-sheer long-sleeved top underneath in the clip.

Article continues below advertisement

Feeling 'Right All the Time'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Roseanne Barr
Source: @officialroseannebarr/Instagram

Barr wore just a pair of socks to dance on her living room table.

Barr was promoting the return of her podcast in an Instagram post, where she stood atop a living room coffee table while busting out some moves to the Isley Brothers' Fight the Power.

The sitcom legend rocked a glittering diamond-like choker while tossing back her elegantly coiffed hairstyle.

"How it feels to be right all the time. #roseannebarrpodcast coming back this Friday!" Barr wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Roseanne Barr
Source: @officialroseannebarr/Instagram

Barr's two granddaughters were heard cheering her on from offscreen.

Barr co-hosts the podcast with her son, Jake Pentland, from Texas, after relocating to the Lone Star State in 2025 from her ranch in Hawaii.

The pair live under the same roof along with Pentland's two young daughters, who could be heard squealing and cheering on their fun grandma.

"Come on, girls!" she said at one point, asking the two to join her dancing, although they did not ultimately appear on camera.

True to her bawdy self, Barr even dropped some strong language in front of her grandkids during her funky dance, as she sang the lyric, "By all this bulls--- going down."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'You Are Looking Amazing'

Photo of Roseanne Barr
Source: MEGA

Fans raved over the comic's dance moves in her video.

Fans heaped praise on Barr's video.

"She dances because she's endured so much BS and is still on top and not controlled by one! LOVE YA ROSANNE!" one person cheered in the comments.

"You are timeless, Roseanne. You look wonderful. Teaching the grandkids, gotta love it!" a second whooped.

"Looking great! Soul music diamonds and velvet!!" a third person raved, while a fourth gushed, "You are looking amazing! The hair, the overalls, and that necklace are gorgeous!"

A fifth fan added, "I love Roseanne, she is a PHOENIX. Woke culture didn't realize they were messing with a warrior."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie

Emotional Savannah Guthrie Admits Missing Mom Nancy May Already Be Dead Nearly One Month After 'Abduction' — As NBC Star Announces $1Million Reward For Information

Liz Hurley stands by her boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus as he faces public bashing from his ex.

EXCLUSIVE: Liz Hurley Stands By Her Man — By Backing Billy Ray Cyrus Amid Public Bashing From His Ex

'We're Just So Happy to Be Back'

Photo of Roseanne Barr
Source: Roseanne Barr/YouTube

Barr's eponymous hit sitcom debuted in 1988.

Barr was fired from her Roseanne revival on ABC in 2018, after calling former President Barack Obama's advisor Valerie Jarrett, the offspring of the "Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes" in a Twitter post.

The stand-up comic claimed she didn't know Jarrett was Black, adding she was under the influence of the sleep aid Ambien when she wrote the 2 a.m. post.

ABC cancelled Roseanne in the aftermath of her racist tweet, which the network's president called "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."

The show's cast soldiered on in a spin-off, The Connors, which ran for seven seasons and wrapped up in 2025.

When Barr returned to her podcast on February 23 after a three-month hiatus, she donned a black shoulder-length bouffant wig and a glittering tiara.

Holding a cigarette and a lighter shaped like a handgun, she told viewers, "We're just so happy to be back and be able to discuss the truth, which has been absent since I was absent."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.