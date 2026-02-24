Roseanne Barr Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in Wild Table-Dancing Video — Years After Comic's Racist Tweet Destroyed Her Hollywood Career

Roseanne Barr was feeling herself in a new video while dancing atop a table and showing off her short hairdo, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The comedian flaunted her trim figure in black overalls with a matching semi-sheer long-sleeved top underneath in the clip.

Feeling 'Right All the Time'

Source: @officialroseannebarr/Instagram Barr wore just a pair of socks to dance on her living room table.

Barr was promoting the return of her podcast in an Instagram post, where she stood atop a living room coffee table while busting out some moves to the Isley Brothers' Fight the Power. The sitcom legend rocked a glittering diamond-like choker while tossing back her elegantly coiffed hairstyle. "How it feels to be right all the time. #roseannebarrpodcast coming back this Friday!" Barr wrote in the caption.

Source: @officialroseannebarr/Instagram Barr's two granddaughters were heard cheering her on from offscreen.

Barr co-hosts the podcast with her son, Jake Pentland, from Texas, after relocating to the Lone Star State in 2025 from her ranch in Hawaii. The pair live under the same roof along with Pentland's two young daughters, who could be heard squealing and cheering on their fun grandma. "Come on, girls!" she said at one point, asking the two to join her dancing, although they did not ultimately appear on camera. True to her bawdy self, Barr even dropped some strong language in front of her grandkids during her funky dance, as she sang the lyric, "By all this bulls--- going down."

'You Are Looking Amazing'

Source: MEGA Fans raved over the comic's dance moves in her video.

Fans heaped praise on Barr's video. "She dances because she's endured so much BS and is still on top and not controlled by one! LOVE YA ROSANNE!" one person cheered in the comments. "You are timeless, Roseanne. You look wonderful. Teaching the grandkids, gotta love it!" a second whooped. "Looking great! Soul music diamonds and velvet!!" a third person raved, while a fourth gushed, "You are looking amazing! The hair, the overalls, and that necklace are gorgeous!" A fifth fan added, "I love Roseanne, she is a PHOENIX. Woke culture didn't realize they were messing with a warrior."

'We're Just So Happy to Be Back'

Source: Roseanne Barr/YouTube Barr's eponymous hit sitcom debuted in 1988.