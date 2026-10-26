Roseanne Barr Claims Her Late Friend Lisa Marie Presley Shared Intimate Secrets About Both Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage — and Ranked the King of Pop Number 1

According to Barr, Presley told her that her ex Michael Jackson was “the best lay she ever had.”

The interviewer was skeptical, immediately suggesting she'd fabricated the story, but Barr stood her ground.

“I’m not (lying),” she insisted. “She said he was the best lay and he had it going on. She said he told her all the things girls want to hear.”

Barr added that Jackson was “number one" in Presley's book.