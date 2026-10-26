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Home > News > Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr Claims Her Late Friend Lisa Marie Presley Shared Intimate Secrets About Both Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage — and Ranked the King of Pop Number 1

Split image of Roseanne Barr, Michael Jackson, and Lisa Marie Presley
Source: MEGA

During a recent interview, Roseanne Barr reflected on her relationship with the late Lisa Marie Presley.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

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Roseanne Barr has claimed Lisa Marie Presley told her some seriously juicy details about her love life before her death, RadarOnline.com can report.

She made the claim during a recent interview when asked about spending time with Madonna and Sandra Bernhard, calling Presley the "best person that I ran around with."

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Roseanne Barr Reflects on Friendship With Lisa Marie Presley

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Image of Roseanne Barr claims Lisa Marie Presley told her Michael Jackson was 'the best lay she ever had.'
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr claims Lisa Marie Presley told her Michael Jackson was 'the best lay she ever had.'

According to Barr, Presley told her that her ex Michael Jackson was “the best lay she ever had.”

The interviewer was skeptical, immediately suggesting she'd fabricated the story, but Barr stood her ground.

“I’m not (lying),” she insisted. “She said he was the best lay and he had it going on. She said he told her all the things girls want to hear.”

Barr added that Jackson was “number one" in Presley's book.

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Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Marriage to Michael Jackson

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson split up in 1995.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson split up in 1995.

Presley first started getting to know the King of Pop in 1992 after connecting through a mutual friend. The following year, he popped the big question.

They eloped in the Dominican Republic in 1994, less than a month after Presley's divorce from Danny Keough was finalized.

In 1995, the two of them decided to go their separate ways after roughly 18 months of marriage. Presley later revealed that Jackson's alleged prescription drug problem played a major role in the split.

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Lisa Marie Presley & Nicolas Cage

Image of Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage were married for less than six months before filing for divorce.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage were married for less than six months before filing for divorce.

According to Barr, her late friend's relationship with Jackson isn't all she spilled about.

“She never lied about s--- like that,” she explained. “She told me about Nicolas Cage and his business. She told me everybody she was with and their business, the size of it and the use and all of it.”

Presley and Cage were together for two years before tying the knot in 2002. They were married for less than six months before filing for divorce.

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Roseanne Barr's New Show

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Image of Roseanne Barr is currently promoting her new show, 'Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable.'
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr is currently promoting her new show, 'Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable.'

Barr's latest remarks about Presley come amid promotion for her new show, Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable.

She stars in the privately funded sitcom alongside Randy Quaid, Drea de Matteo, and Omar Gooding.

Barr described it as a series about “a patriotic grandmother who is the matriarch of a mixed-race prepper family in Texas.”

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