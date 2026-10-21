Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson Divorce: Elvis' Daughter 'Best Lay' Reveals Motive Behind Split

Roseanne Barr claimed Lisa Marie Presley once described Michael Jackson as the best sexual partner she had been with, offering a new account of the late singer’s private view of her marriage to the King of Pop.

Barr made the claim in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Oct. 20, saying Presley was candid with her about her relationships and that Jackson ranked No. 1. Barr also insisted she believed Presley was telling the truth.

“She said he was the best lay and he had it going on,” Barr said, adding that Jackson “told her all the things girls want to hear.”

The claim has not been independently confirmed. Presley died in January 2023 at age 54, while Jackson died in 2009 at age 50.