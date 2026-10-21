Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson Divorce: Elvis' Daughter 'Best Lay' Reveals Motive Behind Split
Oct. 21 2026, Published 3:42 p.m. ET
Roseanne Barr claimed Lisa Marie Presley once described Michael Jackson as the best sexual partner she had been with, offering a new account of the late singer’s private view of her marriage to the King of Pop.
Barr made the claim in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Oct. 20, saying Presley was candid with her about her relationships and that Jackson ranked No. 1. Barr also insisted she believed Presley was telling the truth.
“She said he was the best lay and he had it going on,” Barr said, adding that Jackson “told her all the things girls want to hear.”
The claim has not been independently confirmed. Presley died in January 2023 at age 54, while Jackson died in 2009 at age 50.
Roseanne Barr Detailed Her Conversations With Lisa Marie Presley
Barr said Presley openly discussed her relationships, including her brief marriage to Nicolas Cage.
“She told me everybody she was with and their business, the size of it and the use and all of it,” Barr said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Presley and Jackson married in May 1994 and divorced in August 1996. Presley filed for divorce in January 1996, citing irreconcilable differences, after the couple separated the previous December.
Barr’s account comes after Presley’s posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, gave a far more detailed account of how the relationship began and why it eventually unraveled.
Lisa Marie Presley Described Her Early Romance With Michael Jackson
In the memoir, Presley wrote that Jackson told her he was still a virgin when they became romantically involved.
She said he described past connections with Tatum O’Neal and Brooke Shields as nonphysical and told her Madonna had once tried to pursue him.
Presley recalled being surprised when Jackson initiated physical intimacy and said she was extremely happy during their early relationship. She also wrote that Jackson told her he loved her and wanted to marry her and have children with her.
The memoir was completed by Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough, using recordings and material left by her mother.
Presley’s Memoir Detailed the Strains on Their Marriage
Presley’s account also described disagreements over having children and concerns about Jackson’s drug use.
After Jackson collapsed while rehearsing for an HBO concert special in 1995, Presley said she feared he could be experiencing a drug relapse.
She also described feeling increasingly pushed aside by Jackson’s inner circle. Her concerns were particularly significant because she had struggled with addiction herself and was worried about protecting her recovery.
Presley ultimately filed for divorce, ending a marriage that had lasted less than two years.
Priscilla Presley Shared Her Own View of the Marriage
Priscilla Presley later addressed the relationship in her 2025 memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis.
She wrote that she was “appalled” by her daughter’s marriage to Jackson and questioned his motives.
Priscilla also recalled asking Lisa Marie whether she and Jackson had a physical relationship, with her daughter confirming that they did.
The memoir also revisited Lisa Marie’s short marriage to Cage.
During an argument aboard Cage’s yacht, Priscilla wrote, Lisa Marie threw her engagement ring at Cage, who then threw it into the ocean. Cage later hired divers to search for the ring, but it was not recovered.