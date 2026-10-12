Roseanne Barr Sitcom Comeback Hits Skids After Major Networks and Streamers 'Snub' New Comedy — 'She's Got 8 Episodes But No Buyer'

A source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "Roseanne couldn't get a network to finance her comeback, so she went ahead and made the show herself.

"Now she's got eight episodes and no buyer. That's a very expensive gamble."

Now questions have emerged about the funding behind the series.

The source claimed: "Roseanne isn't known for putting her own money into projects. Someone is financing this production. The question is who – and whether it's a wealthy MAGA donor betting on her conservative audience."

Newsmax is reportedly being considered as a potential platform for the series, though no deal has been confirmed.

"Roseanne still has fans," the insider noted. "But fans aren't television executives, and political loyalty doesn't guarantee a sitcom deal."