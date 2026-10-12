Roseanne Barr Sitcom Comeback Hits Skids After Major Networks and Streamers 'Snub' New Comedy — 'She's Got 8 Episodes But No Buyer'
Oct. 12 2026, Updated 7:20 p.m. ET
Roseanne Barr's sitcom comeback has hit its first snag, according to new claims RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The canceled actress, 73, is reportedly struggling to sell her new comedy to a network or streamer, having wrapped up eight episodes.
Reluctant to Pick Up Roseanne Barr's Show
Barr plays the matriarch of a mixed-race family from Texas in Meemaw, an independent production.
The controversial comedian has cast a number of right-leaning stars, including Randy Quaid, Drea de Matteo, Omar Gooding and Doug Jones, despite saying the comedy will cater to everyone, no matter their political preference.
However, according to insiders, major networks ABC, NBC and CBS have shown no interest in the series, while leading streaming platforms are reportedly reluctant to pick it up as well.
'Roseanne Isn't Known For Putting Own Money Into Projects'
A source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "Roseanne couldn't get a network to finance her comeback, so she went ahead and made the show herself.
"Now she's got eight episodes and no buyer. That's a very expensive gamble."
Now questions have emerged about the funding behind the series.
The source claimed: "Roseanne isn't known for putting her own money into projects. Someone is financing this production. The question is who – and whether it's a wealthy MAGA donor betting on her conservative audience."
Newsmax is reportedly being considered as a potential platform for the series, though no deal has been confirmed.
"Roseanne still has fans," the insider noted. "But fans aren't television executives, and political loyalty doesn't guarantee a sitcom deal."
Roseanne Barr Hypes Up Show
Speaking about her new project last week, Barr said: "It's every bit as revolutionary as The Roseanne Show, if not more, and my work has improved with time.
"I want everybody who disagrees in a family to sit in the same room and just laugh and go, 'Yeah, maybe I was an a--hole that time. Well, you were an a--hole this time. Oh, we're all a--holes. Let's get a beer.”
She adds: "I thought now would be a great time for people to actually hear from a Jew."
According to the show's publicity notes, her character is on a quest to "throw her granddaughter the most fantastic bat mitzvah Texas has ever seen."
On the comedy being suitable for all political preferences, she added to a publication, "My daughters are super woke and of course I love them, so I put in jokes for them, too, as I did on Roseanne.
"I make fun of everybody 'cause everybody deserves to be made fun of who's in power. So, I’ve got some great jokes about Republicans that the lefties are gonna love. I’m an equal opportunity destroyer.”
Barr was sacked by Disney in May 2018 for posting a tweet saying the former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett looked like the "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby."
The star attempted to defend herself from subsequent scrutiny before claiming she made "a bad joke," apologizing and deleting her X account.
Her Roseanne reboot was subsequently axed, but ABC salvaged the show with the spin-off The Conners, without her, which aired its finale in April after seven seasons.