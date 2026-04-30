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EXCLUSIVE: Roseanne Barr's Besties Sound Dire Alarm — Friends Begging Ailing Funnywoman to Take Doctor's Surgery Warnings Seriously

Roseanne Barr's health scare has deepened as friends urge her to heed serious surgery warnings.
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr's health scare has deepened as friends urge her to heed serious surgery warnings.

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April 30 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Roseanne Barr's loved ones have slapped her with a deadly ultimatum, sources told RadarOnline.com – undergo surgery for your "damaged" heart or face an early grave.

The former sitcom queen, 73, has revealed she's brushing off her doctor's recommendation for the surgery, saying she'd likely "die" on the operating table.

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Loved Ones Left Worried

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Roseanne Barr faces pressure from loved ones to undergo heart surgery amid health concerns.
Source: KH1 / WENN.com / MEGA

Roseanne Barr faces pressure from loved ones to undergo heart surgery amid health concerns.

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"Roseanne is a proud character, and she clearly has her reasons for this. She hates going to the doctor, but ignoring her doctor's advice is still a huge mistake in the eyes of many of her loved ones," shared a source.

"They're desperate for her to put her health first, and if that means going under the knife to correct this problem, then so be it."

The controversial comedian opened up about her health while discussing the "ponytail facelift" she wanted.

"This doctor says I have to go get my heart checked out because it's damaged," she revealed during The Roseanne Barr Podcast.

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Health Fears Erupt

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On 'The Roseanne Barr Podcast,' Barr dismissed her doctor's recommendation for heart surgery.
Source: JM11 / WENN.com / MEGA

On 'The Roseanne Barr Podcast,' Barr dismissed her doctor's recommendation for heart surgery.

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"So now I'm so pissed. Because I'm like, I need a new doctor. He's always sending me to other doctors to check me out. And I'm like, why do I have to go find something wrong when nothing's wrong and then get in shape just so I can have surgery and die on the surgery table?"

The feisty actress soared to stardom with her 1988 sitcom but was fired in 2018 over a racist tweet – and has been notorious for controversial antics and social media posts over the years.

Though Barr's rep said "none of this is true," insiders claimed her biggest problem now is her health.

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Insiders warned Barr is downplaying a serious heart condition despite ongoing health issues.
Source: MEGA

Insiders warned Barr is downplaying a serious heart condition despite ongoing health issues.

"Roseanne wants to live her life and take her chances. But the worry here is that she's trying to gloss over a very serious health problem," said the source.

"To Roseanne's credit she's making far healthier choices these days. She's lost weight and the bingeing and pill-popping are, thank God, a thing of the past.

"But the damage on her body from years of living to excess has clearly taken a toll, whether or not she cares to see it. If she doesn't correct this heart issue, then she may as well start making plans for her funeral – because that's clearly where this is headed."

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