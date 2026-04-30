EXCLUSIVE: Roseanne Barr's Besties Sound Dire Alarm — Friends Begging Ailing Funnywoman to Take Doctor's Surgery Warnings Seriously

"Roseanne is a proud character, and she clearly has her reasons for this. She hates going to the doctor, but ignoring her doctor's advice is still a huge mistake in the eyes of many of her loved ones," shared a source.

"They're desperate for her to put her health first, and if that means going under the knife to correct this problem, then so be it."

The controversial comedian opened up about her health while discussing the "ponytail facelift" she wanted.

"This doctor says I have to go get my heart checked out because it's damaged," she revealed during The Roseanne Barr Podcast.