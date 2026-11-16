Pattinson will star in the franchise's 26th installment, directed by Denis Villeneuve, 59, marking the first casting under Amazon MGM's creative control.

A movie industry source claimed: "Robert had everything the producers wanted, but there was one surprisingly important detail that worked in his favor – his ears. They are small, sit close to his head, and look great from every camera angle. It sounds ridiculous, but that genuinely helped him land Bond.

"There's been an obsession behind the scenes with finding someone who looks absolutely flawless in those iconic close-ups. Robert has the sharp features, the mysterious expression, and, crucially, none of the prominent ears that have attracted unwanted attention with previous Bonds."

"Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan both endured years of jokes about their ears during their time as Bond," the insider continued. "Producers wanted to avoid giving audiences another physical feature to ridicule. Robert's smaller ears became the one facial characteristic that gave him an unexpected advantage in the final decision process, particularly when his looks were weighed against some of the other contenders."