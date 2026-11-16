EXCLUSIVE: Robert Pattinson Landed James Bond Role 'Thanks to One Facial Characteristic'
Nov. 16 2026, Published 2:21 p.m. ET
Robert Pattinson landed the coveted role of James Bond thanks to an unlikely secret weapon – his small ears, which insiders have told RadarOnline.com claim gave him the edge over rival actors competing to become 007.
The 40-year-old British actor was unveiled as the seventh Bond on Monday, November 16, ending years of speculation about who would replace Daniel Craig, 58, following 2021's No Time to Die.
Robert Pattinson's Ears Won Him 'James Bond'
Pattinson will star in the franchise's 26th installment, directed by Denis Villeneuve, 59, marking the first casting under Amazon MGM's creative control.
A movie industry source claimed: "Robert had everything the producers wanted, but there was one surprisingly important detail that worked in his favor – his ears. They are small, sit close to his head, and look great from every camera angle. It sounds ridiculous, but that genuinely helped him land Bond.
"There's been an obsession behind the scenes with finding someone who looks absolutely flawless in those iconic close-ups. Robert has the sharp features, the mysterious expression, and, crucially, none of the prominent ears that have attracted unwanted attention with previous Bonds."
"Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan both endured years of jokes about their ears during their time as Bond," the insider continued. "Producers wanted to avoid giving audiences another physical feature to ridicule. Robert's smaller ears became the one facial characteristic that gave him an unexpected advantage in the final decision process, particularly when his looks were weighed against some of the other contenders."
Rivals Beaten Out for Iconic 007 Spy Role
The casting will have disappointed fans of Pattinson's fellow British actors Josh O'Connor, 36, and Callum Turner, 36, who were also in the running for the 007 role.
Nicholas Hoult, 36, and Slow Horses star Jack Lowden, 36, were also linked to the role.
Another industry insider claimed: "Josh and Callum were taken extremely seriously, but Robert ultimately had the complete package. His ears might seem like a trivial consideration, yet producers were determined that the new Bond should have a timeless appearance without anything distracting audiences, as the memes of Daniel and Pierce have.
"Robert's casting wasn't decided purely on his ears, obviously, but they were certainly discussed. His face photographs beautifully, and that matters enormously when you're choosing someone who could represent this franchise for the next decade."
Inside Amazon MGM's Massive Bond Overhaul
Pattinson, who became internationally famous through Twilight before playing Batman in The Batman, inherits one of cinema's most recognizable characters.
The appointment follows Amazon's $8.5billion acquisition of MGM in 2022 and the subsequent departure of longtime Bond custodians Barbara Broccoli, 66, and Michael G. Wilson, 84, from creative control in 2025.
Producers Amy Pascal, 68, and David Heyman, 65, are overseeing the next chapter, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, 67, writing the screenplay.
Pascal previously suggested the casting announcement could arrive before the end of 2026.
She told a publication: "I would say the end of the year is a good bet. We are being really, really methodical. Having worked with Barbara Broccoli at the studio – I mean, Daniel Craig is a hard act to follow.
"And it's got to be something really different that is stirring and exciting and different."
Robert Pattinson Celebrates 'Dream Come True' Casting
The upcoming film follows the franchise's longest theatrical absence, with No Time to Die earning $774million worldwide despite pandemic-related disruption.
In a statement, Pattinson said: "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime."
He also thanked director Villeneuve and "everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me."
The movie star added: "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.
"I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."