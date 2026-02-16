Robert Duvall Joked About Death Just Days Before Passing at Age 95 — As Hollywood Icon Fondly Remembered Past Role
Feb. 16 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Robert Duvall joked about dying in what would become his final social media post before his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Apocalypse Now star passed away on Sunday, February 15, at the age of 95.
'I Wouldn't Be Here Today'
Duvall was still a frequent poster on Facebook, recently sharing stories from his many film sets or conversations with fellow actors.
Earlier this month, on February 3, the Oscar winner shared a clip from his 2003 movie Secondhand Lions, and revealed, "One day while filming Secondhand Lions, the lion got out. Had he turned in my direction, I wouldn't be here today!"
He then praised his coworkers and co-stars for their efforts on the family film.
"I absolutely enjoyed working on this film with director Tim McCanlies and actors Haley Joel Osment and Michael Caine."
Fans referenced Duvall's tale in the comments section, with one person referencing his character in the movie Lonesome Dove: "That lion wouldn't have stood a chance against Augustus McCrae!"
Another iser echoed: "That lion didn’t want the horns!! What a great movie."
While a third person added, "It’s sure been one hell of a party."
Robert Duvall's Wife Announced His Death
As Radar reported, Duvall's wife, Luciana, announced his passing on Monday, February 16, on Facebook, writing, "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."
She added, "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything.
"His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all.
"Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."
Friends Worried for His Health
A cause of death has not been revealed, but pals have previously pointed out that Duvall's lifestyle made him a prime candidate for a stroke. He loved to eat red meat – especially steak and barbecue, and was a known smoker in the past.
In 2016, a friend told Radar, "Bobby still acts like he's half his age. Up until a couple of years ago, he was still riding his horse all over his 360-acre Virginia farm. But recently he's had to slow down a bit because it started to take a toll on him."
Duvall took home the Best Actor Oscar for his role as a former country music star in 1983's Tender Mercies, but had revealed his personal favorite character to play was former Texas Ranger Augustus McCrae in the classic Lonesome Dove.
The star said of the adaptation: "It took me 10 days to read Lonesome Dove and 16 weeks to shoot it. Definitely one of the highlights of my life."
His last screen credit came in 2022's The Pale Blue Eye, in which he shared screen time with Christian Bale.