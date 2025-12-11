EXCLUSIVE: Robert De Niro Family Tragedy Deepens — Dealer Who Sold Pills to Actor's Grandson Bought Drugs From Suspects Charged in Multiple Deaths in New York

Authorities charged five people – Bruce "Tea" Epperson, Eddie Barreto, Grant "Dizzy" McIver, John "John John" Nicolas and his brother, Roy – with running a sophisticated narcotics distribution network that advertised illicit drugs on social media platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok and Telegram.

A sixth suspect, Sophia Haley Marks, 20, was busted in 2023, accused of selling De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the pills that led to his fatal overdose on July 2, 2023.

Authorities said Marks bought the pills she sold to Leandro from the drug crew busted on October 30. Leandro, 19, was the only child of the Raging Bull star's oldest daughter, Drena.

According to texts found on Leandro's phone, Marks was planning to sell him three oxycodone pills and two Xanax tablets for $105.

Marks, whose street name is the "Percocet Princess," warned him about their potency.

"Do you really need them?" she texted him. "I don't wanna kill you. I just don't like serving you them because they are not scripts."