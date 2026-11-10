Robert De Niro's Ex Toukie Smith Dead Aged 74: Model and Mother of Actor's Twins Passed Away After Battle with MS

Airyn, 31, also mourned the loss on social media with a throwback photo of herself and her mother.

'I'll always love you, Mom," she captioned the post.

She shared the photo on her Instagram Story as well, writing: "Rest in peace, Mom."

Smith dated the Goodfellas star on and off between 1988 and 1996.

They met the same year De Niro split from actress Diahnne Abbott after 12 years of marriage.

The couple kept their relationship private and rarely spoke about it in interviews.

"What’s great about a private life is it's private," Smith previously told the Los Angeles Times.