EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner's Fiercest Hollywood Rivalry Exposed — Inside Tragic Director's 'War' With Martin Scorsese… And How His Trademark Baseball Caps Was at Center of Their Feud

Slain Rob Reiner once sparked one of Hollywood's most talked-about creative feuds by parodying Martin Scorsese on screen, in a clash that ended up centering on the beloved director's trademark baseball caps.

Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer, 68, were found dead at their home in Los Angeles on Sunday, with cops now saying the pair's troubled, confessed former drug addict son Nick Reiner, 32, was "responsible" for the double homicide. The killing has led to the re-emergence of his rivalry with the fellow iconic director Scorsese, 83.

RadarOnline.com can reveal it stemmed from Reiner's role as documentary filmmaker Marty DiBergi in This Is Spinal Tap, the 1984 mockumentary that helped redefine screen comedy.