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Home > Entertainment > Breaking Bad

RJ Mitte's Mother Reveals She's the One Who 'Discovered' Her Son Following Tragic Suicide — After Urging Him to Go to Therapy for Months

Image Of RJ Mitte and Dyna Mitte
Source: @ MEGA

Oct. 16 2026, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

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Dyna Mitte says she was the one who discovered her son, Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte, dead at his Brownsville, Texas, home on Oct. 12 after he did not answer her call.

Mitte, 34, died by suicide, his representative confirmed. His mother opened up about the final morning in an NBC News interview published Oct. 15, explaining that she initially was not alarmed when her son failed to pick up because he often slept until noon.

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Dyna Mitte Speaks About Her Son's Legacy After Death At 34

Image Of RJ Mitte
Source: @ MEGA

RJ Mitte’s mother shares the heartbreak of his death and urges families to reach out for support

Dyna said she called Mitte at 11 a.m. that Monday. When he did not answer, she picked up lunch and drove to his home.

“I called him at 11,” she told NBC News. “He didn’t answer, so I picked up lunch and went to take it to him, and that’s when I discovered him.”

Mitte was best known for playing Walter “Flynn” White Jr. on AMC’s Breaking Bad, which ran from 2008 to 2013. He also used his platform to advocate for disability awareness and inclusion, drawing on his own experience with cerebral palsy.

Dyna said she is speaking publicly about her son’s death in hopes that sharing her experience can help another family.

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Dyna Urged RJ Mitte To Seek Therapy

Image Of RJ Mitte and Dyna Mitte
Source: @ MEGA

Dyna Mitte reflects on her son’s final days, her regret, and her hope to help other families

Dyna said a close friend told her Mitte had been dealing with issues that left him deeply hurt. She also said she had encouraged her son to seek therapy for about three months before his death.

“For the last three months, I’d been offering for him to go to therapy, trying to get him to go there,” she said, according to NBC News. Mitte repeatedly reassured her that he could handle what he was facing.

Looking back, Dyna said she wishes she had pushed harder. She told NBC News she would have taken him to counseling “screaming and yelling.”

Dyna also said her son left no suicide note and that she believes his decision may have been “spur of the moment.”

Mitte had spent the weekend before his death with family and friends, according to his mother. She described him as a “special soul” and said she wants him remembered for his acting, activism, philanthropy, and the people he impacted.

Dyna Speaks Out To Help Others

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Image Of RJ Mitte
Source: @ MEGA

Mitte, 34, died by suicide, his representative confirmed.

Dyna said she hopes speaking about her loss can help someone else recognize when a loved one may need support.

“If me speaking out today might save someone else from going through the same situation,” she said, adding that a mother should never have to find her child that way. “If I can say one person is helped, I think that’s what RJ would expect.”

She also reflected on Mitte’s time on Breaking Bad, calling the experience “incredible” and saying he loved the cast and crew. She hopes the series will remain part of the legacy he leaves behind.

Mitte’s death was initially under investigation by Brownsville authorities, who had not immediately determined the manner of death. His representative later confirmed that he died by suicide.

His death prompted tributes from Breaking Bad co-stars, including Bryan Cranston, who remembered Mitte as a beloved son and disability advocate.

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