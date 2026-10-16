RJ Mitte's Mother Reveals She's the One Who 'Discovered' Her Son Following Tragic Suicide — After Urging Him to Go to Therapy for Months

Mitte, 34, died by suicide, his representative confirmed. His mother opened up about the final morning in an NBC News interview published Oct. 15, explaining that she initially was not alarmed when her son failed to pick up because he often slept until noon.

Dyna Mitte says she was the one who discovered her son, Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte , dead at his Brownsville, Texas, home on Oct. 12 after he did not answer her call.

RJ Mitte’s mother shares the heartbreak of his death and urges families to reach out for support

Dyna said she is speaking publicly about her son’s death in hopes that sharing her experience can help another family.

Mitte was best known for playing Walter “Flynn” White Jr. on AMC’s Breaking Bad, which ran from 2008 to 2013. He also used his platform to advocate for disability awareness and inclusion, drawing on his own experience with cerebral palsy.

“I called him at 11,” she told NBC News. “He didn’t answer, so I picked up lunch and went to take it to him, and that’s when I discovered him.”

Dyna said she called Mitte at 11 a.m. that Monday. When he did not answer, she picked up lunch and drove to his home.

Dyna Mitte reflects on her son’s final days, her regret, and her hope to help other families

Dyna said a close friend told her Mitte had been dealing with issues that left him deeply hurt. She also said she had encouraged her son to seek therapy for about three months before his death.

“For the last three months, I’d been offering for him to go to therapy, trying to get him to go there,” she said, according to NBC News. Mitte repeatedly reassured her that he could handle what he was facing.

Looking back, Dyna said she wishes she had pushed harder. She told NBC News she would have taken him to counseling “screaming and yelling.”

Dyna also said her son left no suicide note and that she believes his decision may have been “spur of the moment.”

Mitte had spent the weekend before his death with family and friends, according to his mother. She described him as a “special soul” and said she wants him remembered for his acting, activism, philanthropy, and the people he impacted.