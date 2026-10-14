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Home > News > Breaking Bad

RJ Mitte Reunited With Former 'Breaking Bad' Star Days Before His Tragic Death by Apparent 'Suicide'

Photos of RJ Mitte and costar Luis Moncada
Source: @newmexicoutd/Instagram

RJ Mitte was pronounced dead at age 34.

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Oct. 13 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte made his final public appearance at the 54th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta days before his death, reuniting with former co-star Luis Moncada, RadarOnline.com can report.

The actor and disability-rights activist was just 34 when he passed on Monday, October 12, by reported suicide, with police continuing their investigation. Mitte played Walter 'Flynn' White Jr. in the hit AMC show.

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Luis Moncada Shares Final Moments Together

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Screenshots of RJ and Luis
Source: @newmexicoutd/Instagram

Former costar Luis Moncada recalled Mitte telling him he was mentally struggling.

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In collaboration with New Mexico's pro soccer team Moncada and United StrangeKind Ballooning, Mitte shared a post on Instagram celebrating the festival with Moncada, who played Marco Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. "Breaking Bad stars @rjmitte and @luis_moncada enjoyed their Fiesta experience – Nothing but love with a side of New Mexican culture!" read the caption.

Moncada went on TMZ Tuesday, October 13, to discuss taking Mitte on his first balloon ride. The actor shared how they talked about serious and private matters that day. Moncada knew what Mitte was going through, but he preferred not to discuss the topic publicly.

He did choose to share how Mitte was stressed out from being personally overwhelmed, and that he tried to convince him to stay to clear his mind after the two talked for an hour outside the airport before Mitte flew to Texas. Mitte turned him down, wanting to return home, but Moncada made him promise to contact him if he ever needed to talk. He regrets not being able to help his friend like he previously helped him.

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'I'll Miss You Son'

Screenshot of Breaking Bad episode
Source: AMC

Bryan Cranston played Mitte's TV dad in the it show, paying him a heartfelt tribute online.

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Other co-stars also shared their condolences for the young actor. Bryan Cranston, who played lead Walter White, paid tribute to his on-screen son, saying he was in "deep despair" in his caption. He recalled meeting him at 14 years old, having much enthusiasm, and going on to develop into a "really fine actor" with the counsel of his TV parents, praising him for his advocacy.

"Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never – ever – allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head-on with great determination," Cranston wrote. "All that promise and potential now is such a loss."

The 70-year-old Emmy Award winner was devastated to hear he took his own life, writing that they were texting just a few weeks before arranging to have lunch together. "I don't know if that lunch would have changed his future…But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed," he said.

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RJ Mitte Was a Community Advocate For Years

Photo of RJ Mitte at community event
Source: City of Brownsville, TX – Municipal Government/Facebook

Mitte continued his family's legacy, becoming president of The Mitte Foundation, a nonprofit for educational, cultural, youth development, aging, and disability services.

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Mitte used his own experiences with CP to raise awareness for others and portray his characters, such as in his role in Talking to Strangers, which he recently attended a screening for on September 30. The romantic drama premiered in July, in which he plays Joshua, “a rigid loner with cerebral palsy” who forms an unexpected friendship.

He served as president of The Mitte Foundation, committed to fostering community, bringing arts and culture together, and going above and beyond standard philanthropy. He was a strong advocate for inclusion and accessibility, particularly in his hometown of Brownsville, Texas. His platform raised awareness for greater representation for those with disabilities, being outspoken about living with the condition, holding a role with multiple nonprofit organizations, and becoming a spokesperson for anti-bullying campaigns.

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RJ Mitte Called 'Breaking Bad' One Of His 'Greatest Gifts'

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Screenshot of RJ Mitte on podcast
Source: The Joe Vulpis Podcast/Youtube

Mitte made a few public appearances between the balloon fest, a screening Q&A, and a podcast shortly before his death.

Mitte was featured on The Joe Vulpis Podcast on October 5, where he broke down all things Breaking Bad, calling it a gift for life. "That’s really the greatest thing that Breaking Bad has given me is to be able to lend my voice to causes that make a meaningful impact, that changes people’s lives," Mitte said.

"Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion," a statement from Mitte's rep said. "At this time, we ask people to respect the privacy of RJ Mitte’s family and close ones."

The Mitte Foundation will be holding a celebration of life at The Mitte in Brownsville on October 16.

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