RJ Mitte Reunited With Former 'Breaking Bad' Star Days Before His Tragic Death by Apparent 'Suicide'

In collaboration with New Mexico's pro soccer team Moncada and United StrangeKind Ballooning, Mitte shared a post on Instagram celebrating the festival with Moncada, who played Marco Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. "Breaking Bad stars @rjmitte and @luis_moncada enjoyed their Fiesta experience – Nothing but love with a side of New Mexican culture!" read the caption.

Moncada went on TMZ Tuesday, October 13, to discuss taking Mitte on his first balloon ride. The actor shared how they talked about serious and private matters that day. Moncada knew what Mitte was going through, but he preferred not to discuss the topic publicly.

He did choose to share how Mitte was stressed out from being personally overwhelmed, and that he tried to convince him to stay to clear his mind after the two talked for an hour outside the airport before Mitte flew to Texas. Mitte turned him down, wanting to return home, but Moncada made him promise to contact him if he ever needed to talk. He regrets not being able to help his friend like he previously helped him.