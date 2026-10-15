Aaron Paul Recalls Heartbreaking Final Conversation With Tragic 'Breaking Bad' Co-Star RJ Mitte in Moving Tribute

The actor, who played Jessie Pinkman in the hit AMC series, shared his last conversation with Mitte, whom he dubbed an "inspiration" for raising awareness of cerebral palsy.

"The last time we saw each other I kept calling you Superman . You reminded me of him. You reminded me of him because you always led with kindness and strength. It was blinding.

"I met you when you were a little boy and watched you grow into a beautiful young man. Taking on every challenge head on.

Paul, 47, wrote: "You have always been an inspiration for so many. I am so sorry you were hurting my friend. I wish we knew. You constantly had a smile on your face and you took every single challenge that was given to you with such confidence and grace.

"You were born into a world with challenges but you never let any of that stand in your way."

He continued, "I'm so sorry R.J. What an absolute tragic loss. I love you my friend. I loved your mother. Your sister. I loved your laugh and how much fun you had riding the wave we were all blessed to be on with Breaking Bad.

"I hope whoever is reading this note that feels lost or sad or uncertain about the future please say something. Life is so d-mn special."

"It's impossible that we exist, but yet we all are here," Paul said. "There is so much going on in all of our lives but far too much beauty in this world to ignore.

"We need to focus on that. We must suffocate the noise and focus on each other. Hold each other up. That's what this life is all about. Connect with someone you care about and say I love you.

"R.J. I love you my friend. I'm so sorry."