Aaron Paul Recalls Heartbreaking Final Conversation With Tragic 'Breaking Bad' Co-Star RJ Mitte in Moving Tribute
Oct. 15 2026, Updated 2:20 p.m. ET
Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has paid tribute to co-star R.J. Mitte following his tragic death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor, who played Jessie Pinkman in the hit AMC series, shared his last conversation with Mitte, whom he dubbed an "inspiration" for raising awareness of cerebral palsy.
'I Kept Calling You Superman'
Paul, 47, wrote: "You have always been an inspiration for so many. I am so sorry you were hurting my friend. I wish we knew. You constantly had a smile on your face and you took every single challenge that was given to you with such confidence and grace.
"I met you when you were a little boy and watched you grow into a beautiful young man. Taking on every challenge head on.
"The last time we saw each other I kept calling you Superman. You reminded me of him. You reminded me of him because you always led with kindness and strength. It was blinding.
Aaron Paul's Heartbreaking Tribute
"You were born into a world with challenges but you never let any of that stand in your way."
He continued, "I'm so sorry R.J. What an absolute tragic loss. I love you my friend. I loved your mother. Your sister. I loved your laugh and how much fun you had riding the wave we were all blessed to be on with Breaking Bad.
"I hope whoever is reading this note that feels lost or sad or uncertain about the future please say something. Life is so d-mn special."
"It's impossible that we exist, but yet we all are here," Paul said. "There is so much going on in all of our lives but far too much beauty in this world to ignore.
"We need to focus on that. We must suffocate the noise and focus on each other. Hold each other up. That's what this life is all about. Connect with someone you care about and say I love you.
"R.J. I love you my friend. I'm so sorry."
RJ Mitte Death Details
As Radar was among the first to report, the Mississippi-born actor, celebrated for portraying Walter White Jr. in the acclaimed television drama, died by suicide at his Texas home at age 34,
Brownsville police attended his property following a call at 12.50 p.m. on October 12, while Cameron County Justice of the Peace Cyndi Hinojosa pronounced him dead at 1.32 p.m.
Authorities have said the official cause and manner of death remained under investigation.
Breaking Bad is widely regarded as one of television's greatest dramas, transforming the careers of lead star Bryan Cranston, Paul, and creator Vince Gilligan.
Running for five seasons between 2008 and 2013, the AMC series followed chemistry teacher Walter White's descent into the criminal underworld after a cancer diagnosis.
Its morally complex storytelling, cinematic direction, and unforgettable characters helped redefine television's golden age.
The series won 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, inspired the acclaimed prequel Better Call Saul and the sequel film El Camino.