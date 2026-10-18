R.J. Mitte's Mom Reveals She Urged 'Breaking Bad' Star to Seek Therapy Before His Sudden Death at 34: 'Parents Should Listen to Their Children'
Oct. 18 2026, Updated 2:30 p.m. ET
R.J. Mitte's mother, Dyna Mitte, opened up about the warning signs she noticed before the Breaking Bad star died by suicide at age 34, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an emotional interview, she reflected on her son's final days, his upcoming projects, and the devastating loss her family is trying to process.
Dyna Mitte Noticed Warning Signs Before Son's Death
Dyna said she had concerns about conversations she was having with R.J., as well as discussions involving his friends and professional team.
She encouraged her son to seek therapy, believing an outside perspective could help him work through his feelings.
"Parents should listen to their children and watch for signs. I thought R.J. was in a place where we had gotten over the hump and that he was OK. It wasn’t until he didn’t answer the phone that I recognized it as a red flag, because we talked regularly," she told The Hollywood Reporter.
R.J. Mitte 'Had a Lot Going On' Before His Death
Dyna also pushed back against speculation that her son's acting career had stalled before his death.
The actor, best known for playing Walter White Jr. on Breaking Bad, had several projects in the pipeline, according to his mother.
Three of his movies had already been released in 2026, with two more expected to follow.
"There were talks of different things. He had a book coming out. He had a food truck he was starting. He had a lot going on," she revealed.
Dyna Mitte Addresses R.J. Mitte's Fiancée
The grieving mother also addressed speculation surrounding R.J.'s relationship with his fiancée, Kennedy Suarez.
"I can say there were struggles, but those conversations were private between R.J. and me and between him and his friends. She moved in December, and they had only seen each other three or four times since then. I don’t know what those conversations were after she moved," Dyna shared.
"I had not spoken with her about not coming to the funeral. She had asked one of R.J.’s friends on the day I found my son, but at that point we didn’t even know what was happening. No plans had been made. That’s all I can share about it," she added.
R.J. Mitte's Legacy Lives On
Hundreds of mourners gathered in Brownsville, Texas, for R.J.'s celebration of life, with attendees spilling into an overflow building.
Dyna said she received more than a thousand messages from people describing how her son had changed their lives.
"He’s still helping people. This is what he would expect me to do. He would want me to raise awareness," she explained.
"I feel as though he’s looking down at me and saying, “Yes, Mom, this is a hard pill for you to swallow, but you’re going to talk about it and make some changes on my behalf.” There is no shame. He was an incredible young man," Dyna continued.