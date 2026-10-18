R.J. Mitte's Mom Reveals She Urged 'Breaking Bad' Star to Seek Therapy Before His Sudden Death at 34: 'Parents Should Listen to Their Children'

Dyna said she had concerns about conversations she was having with R.J., as well as discussions involving his friends and professional team.

She encouraged her son to seek therapy, believing an outside perspective could help him work through his feelings.

"Parents should listen to their children and watch for signs. I thought R.J. was in a place where we had gotten over the hump and that he was OK. It wasn’t until he didn’t answer the phone that I recognized it as a red flag, because we talked regularly," she told The Hollywood Reporter.