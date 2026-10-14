EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals 'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte's Wedding Plans Before Tragic Death

Mitte died by suicide on Monday, October 12, in Brownsville, Texas, where the couple lived. Authorities are investigating his death, although an official cause has not been announced.

Following their engagement, Mitte, who had known Suarez for more than a decade before their friendship developed into romance, described his excitement about their future.

He said: "I'm thrilled to have found my person, my partner in life who makes me want to be better, no matter what we're doing."

The actor added: "Kennedy is my everything, and I can't wait to officially start our life together and see what adventures life takes us on next."

Mitte proposed to his partner during the 56th annual Día del Sol charity benefit in Carlsbad, California, an event supporting United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego – an organization for which he served as an ambassador.

Suarez, a human resources professional who worked remotely and frequently accompanied Mitte on professional engagements, celebrated the proposal on Instagram.

She wrote: "My 30th felt like a fairytale… I have the man of my dreams by my side & we are doing what we love most – helping others."