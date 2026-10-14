EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals 'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte's Wedding Plans Before Tragic Death
Oct. 13 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
RJ Mitte was preparing to marry his longtime girlfriend Kennedy Suarez after a romantic birthday proposal – but the Breaking Bad star's sudden death at 34 has left their plans for a future together unfulfilled, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor, best known for portraying Walter White Jr. in the acclaimed AMC drama, became engaged to Suarez, 31, on October 10, 2025, during celebrations for her 30th birthday.
'Kennedy Is My Everything'
Mitte died by suicide on Monday, October 12, in Brownsville, Texas, where the couple lived. Authorities are investigating his death, although an official cause has not been announced.
Following their engagement, Mitte, who had known Suarez for more than a decade before their friendship developed into romance, described his excitement about their future.
He said: "I'm thrilled to have found my person, my partner in life who makes me want to be better, no matter what we're doing."
The actor added: "Kennedy is my everything, and I can't wait to officially start our life together and see what adventures life takes us on next."
Mitte proposed to his partner during the 56th annual Día del Sol charity benefit in Carlsbad, California, an event supporting United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego – an organization for which he served as an ambassador.
Suarez, a human resources professional who worked remotely and frequently accompanied Mitte on professional engagements, celebrated the proposal on Instagram.
She wrote: "My 30th felt like a fairytale… I have the man of my dreams by my side & we are doing what we love most – helping others."
Couple's Longstanding Friendship Developed Into Romance
Their relationship had developed from a longstanding friendship after a trip together prompted them to reconsider their feelings. In an October 2025 Instagram tribute, Mitte described Suarez's unwavering support and his commitment to their relationship.
He noted at the time: "I've found that love is not always sunshine and rainbows, and for me, what love comes down to is trust and believing in each other, regardless of the situation, during the good times, the bad times, and everything in between!"
Mitte added: "I will never stop lifting her up like she has for me and can't wait for our future."
The couple continued sharing glimpses of their relationship, including a Valentine's Day tribute in February featuring photographs of their travels and experiences together.
Mitte wrote: "Looking back at these moments with you reminds me how grateful I am for the love and kindness we share. Love transcends all. Go out and share yours."
'Breaking Bad' Star Remembered for Acting and Disability Advocacy
His representative confirmed his death Monday, describing him as a dedicated philanthropist and disability rights advocate.
Mitte, who lived with cerebral palsy, appeared alongside Bryan Cranston, 70, and Aaron Paul, 47, in all five seasons of Breaking Bad, which ran from 2008 until 2013.
He subsequently appeared in The Recall and The Guardians of Justice, while campaigning for greater opportunities for performers with disabilities.
Mitte also served as president of his family's Austin-based charitable organization, The Mitte Foundation, supporting disadvantaged communities across South Texas.
Police have not publicly established the circumstances surrounding his death, but it has been confirmed that he died by suicide.
'Breaking Bad' Legacy Continues Through Spin-Offs and Streaming
Breaking Bad remains one of television's most influential dramas, transforming the crime genre with its morally complex storytelling and cinematic ambition.
Created by Vince Gilligan, the series followed chemistry teacher Walter White's descent into the criminal underworld.
Cranston's portrayal of White and Paul's performance as Jesse Pinkman earned widespread acclaim, helping the show secure 16 Primetime Emmy Awards.
Its cultural impact extended beyond its finale, spawning the acclaimed prequel Better Call Saul and sequel film El Camino.
The series continues to attract new audiences through streaming, cementing its reputation as a landmark television achievement.