EXCLUSIVE: Ricki Lake Fuels Plastic Surgery 'Addiction' Fears After Unveiling Huge Makeover Aged 56 Following Years of 'Fat Girl' Trolling
Ricki Lake, whose weight has ricocheted over the years, is now drawing new attention – and raising eyebrows – after unveiling her shocking 100-pound, recently revealed weight loss and jaw-dropping makeover at age 56, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The Hairspray actress unveiled her visage on Watch What Happens Live!, where Andy Cohen was agog. "You look fantastic," he gushed live and Lake didn't flinch when he asked if she'd gone under the knife.
Lake – who dropped the bulk of her body mass about five years ago – has insisted she lost the weight with the help of popular weight-loss drug semaglutide – like Ozempic – but the 5-foot-4 star appears different in her face and neck – and not just because she's thin.
Stunning Change
"I think she had a face and neck lift," the former daytime chat host has boasted, crediting her "genius" Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Allen Foulad.
"I'll reveal this to you," she teased, during her June 12, fearless DWTS alum sit-down: "I had a lower face and neck lift."
Lake has been open about her lifting struggles with her hair and face – even after fainting on the ice, the sport that made her fit.
But one source said they hoped her makeover wasn't the sign of a plastic surgery "addiction" for the star.
But she also "poured money into it," one friend said, calling her "proud" of how far she's come and aware of the attention she commands on the street.
Lake's new face is being compared to other stars who've undergone the same tweaks – with results just as dramatic: Kris Jenner, 68, recently had her look done like a who's-who of jawline divas, including Kim Kardashian, 44.