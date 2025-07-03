EXCLUSIVE: Ricki Lake Fuels Plastic Surgery 'Addiction' Fears After Unveiling Huge Makeover Aged 56 Following Years of 'Fat Girl' Trolling

Ricki Lake, whose weight has ricocheted over the years, is now drawing new attention – and raising eyebrows – after unveiling her shocking 100-pound, recently revealed weight loss and jaw-dropping makeover at age 56, RadarOnline.com can reveal

The Hairspray actress unveiled her visage on Watch What Happens Live!, where Andy Cohen was agog. "You look fantastic," he gushed live and Lake didn't flinch when he asked if she'd gone under the knife.

Lake – who dropped the bulk of her body mass about five years ago – has insisted she lost the weight with the help of popular weight-loss drug semaglutide – like Ozempic – but the 5-foot-4 star appears different in her face and neck – and not just because she's thin.