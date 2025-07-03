Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > celebrity plastic surgery
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ricki Lake Fuels Plastic Surgery 'Addiction' Fears After Unveiling Huge Makeover Aged 56 Following Years of 'Fat Girl' Trolling

ricki lake sparks plastic surgery fears dramatic makeover
Source: MEGA

Ricki Lake has sparked plastic surgery fears after unveiling a dramatic new look as she nears 60.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 3 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ricki Lake, whose weight has ricocheted over the years, is now drawing new attention – and raising eyebrows – after unveiling her shocking 100-pound, recently revealed weight loss and jaw-dropping makeover at age 56, RadarOnline.com can reveal

The Hairspray actress unveiled her visage on Watch What Happens Live!, where Andy Cohen was agog. "You look fantastic," he gushed live and Lake didn't flinch when he asked if she'd gone under the knife.

Lake – who dropped the bulk of her body mass about five years ago – has insisted she lost the weight with the help of popular weight-loss drug semaglutide – like Ozempic – but the 5-foot-4 star appears different in her face and neck – and not just because she's thin.

Article continues below advertisement

Stunning Change

Article continues below advertisement
ricki lake sparks plastic surgery fears dramatic makeover
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen was among those stunned by Lake's fresh look.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think she had a face and neck lift," the former daytime chat host has boasted, crediting her "genius" Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Allen Foulad.

"I'll reveal this to you," she teased, during her June 12, fearless DWTS alum sit-down: "I had a lower face and neck lift."

Lake has been open about her lifting struggles with her hair and face – even after fainting on the ice, the sport that made her fit.

But one source said they hoped her makeover wasn't the sign of a plastic surgery "addiction" for the star.

Article continues below advertisement
ricki lake sparks plastic surgery fears dramatic makeover
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, left and right, are also heavily into cosmetics.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photo of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana

EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth's Secret Diary Reveals Diana's Desperate Plea Before Death — 'They're Not Going to Let Me Live, Ma'am'

split photo of Sean Combs and private jet

EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Private Jet Location a Mystery as Speculation Grows He Could be Whisked Away After Mixed Verdict

But she also "poured money into it," one friend said, calling her "proud" of how far she's come and aware of the attention she commands on the street.

Lake's new face is being compared to other stars who've undergone the same tweaks – with results just as dramatic: Kris Jenner, 68, recently had her look done like a who's-who of jawline divas, including Kim Kardashian, 44.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.