EXCLUSIVE: Richard Simmons' Missing Shorts! How Late Fitness Guru's Iconic Striped Outfit is Taking Center Stage in Raging $20Million Estate War

Leonard Simmons, 79, claimed the worn-out shorts went missing shortly after the 76-year-old fitness guru died after tumbling down a flight of stairs inside his swanky Hollywood Hills home in July 2024. But Muro claimed she scooped up the shorts as a loving memento.

"Teresa believed the shorts were being discarded and did not want them to be taken to charity," claims court docs in the long-running court battle. "Teresa took them because they were of sentimental value to her, a way to remember her nearly 36 years with Richard."