Richard Simmons
EXCLUSIVE: Richard Simmons' Missing Shorts! How Late Fitness Guru's Iconic Striped Outfit is Taking Center Stage in Raging $20Million Estate War

Source: MEGA

Richard Simmons' missing striped shorts have emerged as a flashpoint in a $20million estate war.

Feb. 14 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Richard Simmons' iconic striped red and blue shorts are taking center stage in a fierce battle over his $20 million estate, pitting his older brother against the Sweatin' to the Oldies legend's longtime housekeeper, Teresa Revels Muro, 74, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shorts Spark Bitter Court Fight

Source: MEGA

Leonard Simmons accused longtime housekeeper Teresa Revels Muros of taking Richard Simmons' iconic striped shorts from the estate.

Leonard Simmons, 79, claimed the worn-out shorts went missing shortly after the 76-year-old fitness guru died after tumbling down a flight of stairs inside his swanky Hollywood Hills home in July 2024. But Muro claimed she scooped up the shorts as a loving memento.

"Teresa believed the shorts were being discarded and did not want them to be taken to charity," claims court docs in the long-running court battle. "Teresa took them because they were of sentimental value to her, a way to remember her nearly 36 years with Richard."

Estate Claims Shorts Were Stolen

Source: MEGA

Court filings say Muros kept Richard's shorts for sentimental reasons.

Leonard's legal team, however, charges Muro pilfered the shorts knowing the "clothes that he wore are of value because they are associated with him," the docs state.

"She needs to immediately return everything that she took from the estate and provide honest, coherent explanations as to any property that is missing."

