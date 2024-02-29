'Doing Quite Well': Richard Lewis Gave Update on His Parkinson's Battle in Final Interview Weeks Before Death
Comedian Richard Lewis said he was "doing quite well" amid his Parkinson's battle less than three weeks before his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Lewis, 76, died of a heart attack on Tuesday.
In his final interview, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actor, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's three years ago, gave a brief update on his health.
"I have some occasional walking difficulties with Parkinson's the last couple of years," Lewis told People. "It's not major."
Lewis missed the Season 12 premiere party on January 30. "I'm getting through it fine so far, but I didn't want to go to, spend five or six hours mingling with so many people," he said, explaining his absence.
"It's just asking for trouble," the comedian added.
While the 76-year-old said he was "disappointed" that he missed the party, he noted, "All things considered, I'm doing quite well."
Last April, Lewis shared his diagnosis with fans in an emotional video on Twitter. Lewis revealed he began walking a "little stiffly" and was "shuffling" his feet.
"I went to a neurologist and they gave me a brain scan and I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and that was about two years ago," the comedian said in the video. "But luckily I got it late in life and they say you progress very slowly if at all and I'm on the right meds so I'm cool."
"Hey listen, I just wrapped a couple of weeks ago season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm and it was just an amazing season and I'm so grateful to be a part of that show," the Curb star continued. "But you know the last three and a half years, I've had sort of a rocky time and people said, 'I haven't heard from you, are you still touring?"
"Here's really what happened," Lewis said. "Three and half years ago I was in the middle of a tour and I finally ended it with a show. I said, 'You know I'm at the top of my game, after 15 years almost I'm going to call it quits,' and I felt great about that and then out of the blue the s--- hit the fan."
Lewis also revealed he underwent multiple grueling operations. "I had four surgeries back to back to back to back, it was incredible, I couldn't believe it, it was bad luck, but that's life."