Comedian Richard Lewis Dead at 76 After Suffering a Heart Attack

Larry David, star of Curb Your Enthusiasm and longtime friend of Lewis, paid tribute to the late comedian after news came out of his passing.

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me," David wrote in a statement to outlets. "He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him."

Lewis was proud of his work on Curb and looked back on the show fondly.

“I’ve devoted my life to comedy and my sobriety the last almost 27 years. I’m overwhelmed with joy right now,” Lewis told Variety back in 2021 when it was announced that he'd return to the HBO series. “I never learned how to keep joy in my head for more than a minute, but I’m breaking all records for my life today.”