Comedian Richard Lewis Dead at 76 After Suffering a Heart Attack
Comedy legend Richard Lewis tragically died in his Los Angeles home after suffering a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The beloved comedian was 76.
Jeff Abraham, Lewis's publicist, confirmed the comedian's passing.
“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” Abraham said.
Lewis was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease back in April 2023.
Lewis, born in Brooklyn on June 29, 1947, emerged as a standout figure in the comedy world during the 1970s alongside fellow comedians like Andy Kaufman, Richard Belzer, and Elayne Boosler.
With a unique style that blended comedy with introspection, Lewis quickly found fame on late-night shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. His distinctive persona, often veiled in darkness, resonated deeply with audiences.
Famous for his self-deprecating humor and candid portrayal of his struggles with addiction and neurosis, Lewis was likened to the "Franz Kafka of modern-day comedy" by legendary comedian Mel Brooks.
His comedic brilliance shone through in various TV specials and shows, from his early appearances on The Tonight Show to his acclaimed stand-up performances on HBO.
Larry David, star of Curb Your Enthusiasm and longtime friend of Lewis, paid tribute to the late comedian after news came out of his passing.
“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me," David wrote in a statement to outlets. "He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him."
Lewis was proud of his work on Curb and looked back on the show fondly.
“I’ve devoted my life to comedy and my sobriety the last almost 27 years. I’m overwhelmed with joy right now,” Lewis told Variety back in 2021 when it was announced that he'd return to the HBO series. “I never learned how to keep joy in my head for more than a minute, but I’m breaking all records for my life today.”
Jamie Lee Curtis also shared a tribute to her former co-star on the ABC comedy series Anything but Love.
“Richard’s last text to me, was hoping that I could convince ABC/Disney to put out another boxed set of episodes of the show,” Curtis wrote. “He also is the reason I am sober. He helped me. I am forever grateful for him for that act of grace alone. He found love with Joyce and that, of course, besides his sobriety, is what mattered most to him. I’m weeping as I write this. Strange way of saying thank you to a sweet and funny man. Rest in laughter, Richard. My Marty, I love you, Hannah!”