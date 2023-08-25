'RHOD' Alum Stephanie Hollman Says Cast Was 'Over-served' and 'Starved' During Filming
Real Housewives of Dallas alum Stephanie Hollman says her former cast was "over-served" and "starved" during filming, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hollman's allegations came after two high-powered lawyers fired off a legal letter accusing Bravo's parent company, NBC, of covering up alleged sexual misconduct and intentionally putting reality stars in distress for content purposes.
Hollman starred in the reality series for five seasons until the show was pulled in 2021. On this week's episode of Hollman's Weekly Does of BS podcast, which she hosts with Trey Stewart, the ex-Bravo star echoed the concerns of NBC reality talent.
Hollman claimed that the Dallas housewives were given lots of alcohol and very little food while filming in order to create dramatic moments for TV.
Hollman told her co-host that she often watered down her wine or spit out shots in order to avoid being "s-------- and starving" on camera.
The RHOD alum recalled one moment while filming Season 3 when the cast took a boat trip. Hollman said that despite the cast not being fed "until maybe midnight, 1 AM" they were given "a lot of alcohol."
Hollman also claimed that filming often took place when the cast was "over-served alcohol on empty stomachs."
Looking back on her reality TV experience, Hollman said she can only remember "bits and pieces" due to the alleged production practices.
The moments Hollman could recall weren't remembered fondly. The ex-reality star told Stewart, "I would rather drink poop than be s------- and starving on TV."
Hollman's allegations mirrored those of current and former NBC talent, who rallied against the network, claiming mistreatment of cast members.
According to a letter from attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos, the reality stars were subjected to "grotesque and depraved mistreatment" during filming.
The allegations included stars being mentally manipulated with alcohol while simultaneously being deprived of adequate sleep and food, all in an alleged effort to cause drama for cameras.
The letter further alleged that their mental health concerns were neglected by the network, with stars alleging that mental health treatment was denied by NBC, even when the television personalities displayed signs of mental deterioration. Additionally, cast members claimed they weren't allowed to leave their shows.
The letter later alleged that the network "threatened [cast members] with ruin should they decide to speak out about their mistreatment."
A spokesperson for the network responded to the allegations, telling RadarOnline.com, "NBCUniversal is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for cast and crew on our reality shows."