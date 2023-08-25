'RHOD' Alum Stephanie Hollman Says Cast Was 'Over-served' and 'Starved' During Filming

Hollman told her co-host that she often watered down her wine or spit out shots in order to avoid being "s-------- and starving" on camera.

The RHOD alum recalled one moment while filming Season 3 when the cast took a boat trip. Hollman said that despite the cast not being fed "until maybe midnight, 1 AM" they were given "a lot of alcohol."

Hollman also claimed that filming often took place when the cast was "over-served alcohol on empty stomachs."