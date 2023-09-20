‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Hasn’t Talked to Ex-Husband David Following DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest
Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador and her ex-husband David have not been in contact since her DUI arrest over the weekend.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com that the exes have not spoken since the reality star was released from jail despite sharing three adult daughters.
As we previously reported, the reality star drove her car onto a property in Newport Beach on Saturday night. Law enforcement sources said Shannon continued driving and eventually parked her car in the middle of the street. She allegedly got out of the vehicle and started walking her dog, Archie.
An insider said Shannon attempted to make it look like she was walking her dog when police arrived. Officers arrested the Bravo star, who sources claimed appeared “wasted.”
Shannon was booked on 2 misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run and DUI. She was released without bond.
Her lawyer, Michael Fell, told RadarOnline.com, "I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."
Shannon’s friend Jeff Lewis revealed details of the arrest on his podcast.
"Unfortunately [Shannon] got a DUI on Saturday night. She was also in a car accident. She was injured, so she’s going to be recovering," he said. "Shannon and I have been friends for a very long time. I was shocked — she called me yesterday and we talked for a while — and I was shocked because I’ve never known Shannon to ever, ever drink and drive."
Sources told RadarOnline.com that Shannon broke her arm during the crash. We're also told her face was damaged.
Shannon filed for divorce from David in 2017 after 17 years of marriage. The successful businessman agreed to pay his ex $22k per month in support. Per the deal, David also paid Shannon a $1.4 million lump sum payment.
David and Shannon agreed to share legal and physical custody of their daughters until they became adults.