Ex Of 'RHOC' Star Gina Kirschenheiter's Boyfriend Says She Wants Kids To Have Relationship With Their Father Despite Messy Custody Battle
The woman fighting Gina Kirschenheiter's boyfriend Travis Mullen over the custody of their children seems to be changing her tune. In new documents obtained by Radar, Meghan Mullen made it clear — she wants to make sure her ex has a relationship with his three kids.
Meghan, who is "presently separated" from Travis, filed the documents in their ongoing divorce battle on Wednesday. According to her, she wants to "resolve the issue" of custody but insists that counsel "make recommendations to the court on how to move forward in a productive way" so that "our children feel safe and secure."
Meghan and Travis share three minor kids — Presley, 10, Bennett, 8, and Joseph, 6.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, The Real Housewives of Orange County star's boyfriend is currently locked in a nasty court battle with his ex, in which he filed a police report against her and claimed she is violating their custody agreement.
According to Travis, he hasn't seen their children since May 8 — but Meghan said there's a reason why: they reportedly don't want to be around Gina and may have witnessed an alleged domestic violence incident between the Bravo personality and their father.
That doesn't mean Meghan wants to shut the door on Travis completely.
"I have always encouraged our children to visit with Petitioner and continue to do so," the newest documents read. "I have not unilaterally withheld the children from Petitioner as he claims. I think it is important that our children have a relationship with their father." She continued, "our children are refusing to visit with him on their own accord."
Travis' estranged wife said she doesn't believe they can resolve the issue of custody on their own, stating, "I ask that before the court make any change in the current orders that the court hears from minor’s counsel to determine the best course of action for our children going forward."
Gina's boyfriend and his ex aren't just fighting over their kids.
Travis and Meghan are still battling through their divorce, despite the RHOC star's boyfriend filing to dissolve their marriage in March 2017. He also accused her of allegedly assaulting him in 2021.
RadarOnline.com discovered the O.C. District Attorney slapped Meghan with a misdemeanor battery charge over the alleged incident. She pled not guilty and is now facing a criminal trial. Meghan is due back in court next month.
Travis' legal woes with his ex aren't just exposing his private life. Meghan included allegations about Gina, too, including her 2019 DUI.
Meghan also claimed that one of their children witnessed Gina push Travis down the stairs during a heated brawl. However, an insider close to Gina told RadarOnline.com that Meghan's accusations are false, have no merit, and are a desperate attempt to smear their names.