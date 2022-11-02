'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Sues Anonymous Blogger Over Sex Trafficking Allegations

“Some of the stories Enty Lawyer has told — false stories about Ms. Jenkins’ alleged role in the Benghazi attacks or the assassination of the Haitian president — are so far out of bounds that his intent could only be to destroy Ms. Jenkins’ reputation.”

In the lawsuit, Jenkins said on November 3, 2021, Enty Lawyer tweeted a link to a story about Ms. Jenkins alongside a photo showing Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Belgian model Ingrid Seynhaeve, who he falsely identified as Ms. Jenkins.

The suit alleged that the tweet, which has since been deleted, accused Ms. Jenkins of being connected to “celebrity prostitution,” and stated that Ms. Jenkins “spent a LOT of time with Jeffrey Epstein,” the notorious and disgraced businessman accused of child sex abuse and child sex trafficking.

Jenkins said the role that Enty Lawyer made for Ms. Jenkins is “pure fiction.”