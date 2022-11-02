'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Sues Anonymous Blogger Over Sex Trafficking Allegations
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins has slapped an anonymous blogger with a bombshell lawsuit after he accused her of being a madam, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jenkins is suing a “prolific anonymous blogger” called Enty Lawyer.
Enty Lawyer runs a website called Crazy Days & Nights. She said the online writer describes himself as the hero Hollywood insider who “reveals the truth” about celebrities.”
The lawsuit states, “he takes pride in “exposing” the seedy underworld and “dark underbelly” of celebrity.” Jenkins said people pay to view the blogger’s post which reaches millions of people per week.
Jenkins said while the blogger touts his scoops as “facts” they are actually “fiction.”
Jenkins said the blogger posted a lengthy story about her filled with lies. She said he cast her as the “villain” implying she left Bosnia and moved to the United Kingdom as a result of her shady connections, “led an international sex trafficking and prostitution ring, and she meddled in intentional politics and business, using her shadowy connections and sexuality to engage in criminal misconduct and immoral actions.”
“Some of the stories Enty Lawyer has told — false stories about Ms. Jenkins’ alleged role in the Benghazi attacks or the assassination of the Haitian president — are so far out of bounds that his intent could only be to destroy Ms. Jenkins’ reputation.”
In the lawsuit, Jenkins said on November 3, 2021, Enty Lawyer tweeted a link to a story about Ms. Jenkins alongside a photo showing Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Belgian model Ingrid Seynhaeve, who he falsely identified as Ms. Jenkins.
The suit alleged that the tweet, which has since been deleted, accused Ms. Jenkins of being connected to “celebrity prostitution,” and stated that Ms. Jenkins “spent a LOT of time with Jeffrey Epstein,” the notorious and disgraced businessman accused of child sex abuse and child sex trafficking.
Jenkins said the role that Enty Lawyer made for Ms. Jenkins is “pure fiction.”
The reality star's lawyer said Jenkins' real story is “fascinating” but much “more benign” than the one presented by the blogger.
“She escaped Bosnia as a refugee, leaving her family behind and starting over in London. She supported herself by working multiple jobs, graduating with honors with a Bachelor of Science in computer science and business. She met the man who would become her husband and started a family. She became an entrepreneur and philanthropist. Eventually, she became a cast member on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Her lawyer added, “Ms. Jenkins is many things, but she is not the person Enty Lawyer has cast her to be. She is not a sex trafficker, a madam, or a criminal.”
Jenkins said her reputation has suffered as a result of the blogger’s lies and her family has been threatened with death threats. The Bravo star is suing for unspecified damages.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Jenkins received good news in court this week as part of her battle to uncover who is behind the bot attack against Garcelle Beauvais' son.