'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Settles Lawsuit Over 'False and Harmful' Sex Trafficking Allegations

Jun. 27 2023, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

Ex-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins settled a lawsuit with an anonymous blogger over salacious sex trafficking allegations, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"The goal of that lawsuit was to get him to remove false and harmful statements accusing me of unspeakable acts," the Bravolebrity alum announced in a statement shared via her Instagram on Tuesday, confirming that objective was reached.

"This was a painful and expensive process, but fighting misinformation and bullying online is something I'm passionate about. No one deserves to have their reputation falsely attacked online," she wrote. "I hope that people remember that words published online have effects in the real world too."

Jenkins said she is now "looking forward to putting this painful period behind me."

RadarOnline.com told you first last fall that Jenkins had filed a bombshell lawsuit against Enty Lawyer, which runs a website called Crazy Days & Nights.

The lawsuit said the blogger took pride in "exposing" the "dark underbelly" of the celebrity world, with Jenkins blasting the site for publishing fiction as if it were fact.

"Some of the stories Enty Lawyer has told — false stories about Ms. Jenkins' alleged role in the Benghazi attacks or the assassination of the Haitian president — are so far out of bounds that his intent could only be to destroy Ms. Jenkins' reputation," it stated.

Jenkins cited an instance on November 3, 2021, when Enty Lawyer tweeted a link to a story about the RHOBH personality alongside a photo showing Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Belgian model Ingrid Seynhaeve, who he falsely identified as Jenkins.

Her legal team argued the now-deleted tweet fraudulently accused Jenkins of being a madam connected to "celebrity prostitution" and falsely claimed that she "spent a LOT of time with Jeffrey Epstein."

Jenkins stated that she was subject to death threats due to the explosive claims, while her lawyer noted his client's real-life story is profound but much more "benign."

"She escaped Bosnia as a refugee, leaving her family behind and starting over in London. She supported herself by working multiple jobs, graduating with honors with a Bachelor of Science in computer science and business," her lawyer said.

The lawyer detailed how she found love with her husband and started a family while becoming an entrepreneur and philanthropist before she was offered a reality TV gig.

"Ms. Jenkins is many things, but she is not the person Enty Lawyer has cast her to be. She is not a sex trafficker, a madam, or a criminal."

