'RHOBH' Alum Diana Jenkins Drops Lawsuit to Expose Masterminds of Racist Bot Attack Against Garcelle Beauvais' Son
Diana Jenkins has dropped the lawsuit she filed to expose those who may be responsible for cyberbullying Garcelle Beauvais' teenage son, Jax, after she "did not receive a response" from her ex-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar about how to proceed with the case.
In a new filing obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diana said that after the court "expressed concerns" she wasn't the right person to keep the case moving forward, her legal team contacted Garcelle's attorney to see "if she would join the lawsuit as Plaintiff." Diana even "offered to cover all her legal expenses in connection with the suit."
However, according to the motion filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Diana "did not receive a response from Ms. Beauvais." The filing also mentions that Diana went a step further and "reached out to NBC Universal (the owner of the television network Bravo that airs the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills') and informed NBC Universal regarding her efforts to identify the perpetrator(s), but also received no response."
"In light of the lack of response and assistance and despite having spent tens of thousands of dollars, Ms. Jenkins has concluded that she cannot proceed with this litigation at this time," the lawsuit read, adding, "Ms. Jenkins is filing a Request of Dismissal Without Prejudice."
The suit also pointed out that Diana was closing in on those potentially associated with cyberbullying Garcelle's son.
"Many of the Instagram account holders had concealed their identities by using disposable email addresses and foreign phone numbers," the lawsuit read, revealing several were linked to the Ivory Coast and Mongolia.
The lawsuit also revealed that she "worked with a computer forensic expert" who "identified a potential name behind one of the accounts" with IP addresses in Northern California. While the new filing provides the first initial and last name of the possible culprit, RadarOnline.com is choosing not to publish the information.
Despite identifying the "service providers for the IP addresses such as Comcast and Verizon," the ex-RHOBH star "could not determine the persons who were using the IP addresses."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Diana filed a lawsuit in 2022 seeking to uncover those responsible for the racist Instagram attack against Garcelle's son.
“This action seeks to unmask and hold accountable the morally bankruptcy person who has attacked a child and placed blame for his/her actions on Ms. Jenkins,” the suit read.
"Diana is a humanitarian who opposes all forms of hate, especially racism directed at a child," the source told RadarOnline.com at the time. "Whoever did this must and will face the consequences of their actions."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Garcelle and NBC Universal for comment.