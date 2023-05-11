'RHOBH' Alum Diana Jenkins Drops Lawsuit to Expose Masterminds of Racist Bot Attack Against Garcelle Beauvais' Son

Diana Jenkins has dropped the lawsuit she filed to expose those who may be responsible for cyberbullying Garcelle Beauvais' teenage son, Jax, after she "did not receive a response" from her ex-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar about how to proceed with the case.

In a new filing obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diana said that after the court "expressed concerns" she wasn't the right person to keep the case moving forward, her legal team contacted Garcelle's attorney to see "if she would join the lawsuit as Plaintiff." Diana even "offered to cover all her legal expenses in connection with the suit."