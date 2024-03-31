'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Spotted Out With Daughter as Ex Simon Seeks Restraining Order in Ugly Divorce
Porsha Williams isn't letting her ugly divorce proceedings stop her from celebrating Easter.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to social media to post several photos with her daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley amid her ongoing battle with estranged husband Simon Guobadia, RadarOnline.com can report.
Porsha shares Pilar, who just turned 5 last week, with another ex, Dennis McKinley.
"He has risen!! Today we honor and thank God for his son Jesus Christ our lord and savior. Many blessings to everyone," Porsha wrote in a caption on Instagram.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Simon asked a judge for a restraining order against Porsha this week after claiming that she showed up at their marital home with gun-toting bodyguards.
"Since the filing of the instant divorce, Wife’s actions have been erratic, unstable, threatening, and harassing to Petitioner, the house staff, and the minor children,” Simon claimed in court documents. “Wife’s behavior has caused safety concerns, especially since there are minor children— Husband’s children—currently living in the Marital Residence.”
- 'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Admits Ex Simon Guobadia’s ‘Questionable Immigration’ and Alleged ‘Criminal History’ Led to Divorce, Releases Private Text as Evidence
- 'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Accuses Estranged Husband of Hosting 'At Least Three Women' in Their Georgia Mansion on 'Different Evenings' as Divorce Turns Ugly
- 'Unstable, Threatening': Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Pleads For Restraining Order Against 'RHOA' Star
In return, Porsha accused Simon of fleeing to Dubai after she filed for divorce and changing the locks on their home from overseas. She requested an emergency hearing to give her access to their shared Georgia mansion, arguing the prenup they signed stated Simon had to vacate within 30 days of divorce filing.
She also claimed in court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com that Simon "had at least three women in the marital residence on different evenings."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com, first reported, Porsha filed for divorce from Simon on February 22 after 15 months of marriage after she learned about his "criminal history" and "questionable immigration."
“Wife shows that the news reports of Husband’s alleged immigration fraud, and what appeared to be an imminent threat of deportation, were shocking and affected Wife’s mental and emotional wellbeing," her lawyer wrote. "None of this information was ever disclosed by Husband to Wife, despite Wife having previously inquired about Husband’s immigration status and criminal history.”
“Since learning of Husband’s checkered immigration history and status, Wife began to question everything that she initially believed to be true as it relates to her Husband’s character, immigration, business dealings, etc, and began to uncover additional information that Husband failed to disclose to Wife. Petitioner did not wish to remain married to a stranger, and filed for divorce."
Simon denied the allegations, claiming in court papers that he has been a permanent resident since 1990 and is “not at risk of deportation.”