Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille’s estranged husband Michael Sterling has denied being intoxicated during a car crash that allegedly left two people injured, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sterling has denied all allegations in the case brought by Kody Clark and Lauren Hammett. He argued the two should not be awarded a dime in damages.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Sterling was involved in an accident while driving in Sandy Springs, Georgia on February 4, 2022. Police arrived at the scene and arrested Sterling on suspicion of driving under the influence. A police report noted Marcille’s husband reeked of alcohol. Sterling denied he was intoxicated during questioning. He claimed his eyes were “glossy and red” because of a medical condition.

Prosecutors ended up charging Sterling with a misdemeanor charge. He recently entered a plea of not guilty. The case is ongoing. On top of the criminal matter, Sterling was then hit with a civil lawsuit by Clark and Hammett, who were the passengers in the other vehicle involved in the crash.

In the suit, Clark said he was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry in a “safe, careful, prudent manner” with Hammett as a passenger. The duo said Sterling was driving a 2011 Ford Mustang GT in an adjacent lane on the highway when he “suddenly and without warning, negligently, carelessly, and unlawfully operated said vehicle by driving under the influence, driving recklessly, and following too closely, slamming directly into the rear of Plaintiff’s vehicle, causing it to spin out of control until it collided with the concrete median on the right side of the road.”

The plaintiffs said they suffered multiple injuries from the accident. Further, they said they have had to deal with emotional distress, mental and physical pain and suffering, lost wages, and a loss of enjoyment of life due to the “violence of the collision and injuries to the Plaintiffs’ bodies plus an inability to live a normal life.” The duo said their medical bills have exceeded $2k but the final amount has yet to be determined.

Now, Sterling has demanded the civil lawsuit be thrown out of court. He admitted a collision occurred but denied being negligent. Further, he said he wasn’t drinking intoxicated despite the accusations. He wants the entire case tossed and all costs be covered by the plaintiffs.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Sterling and Marcille are in the middle of a divorce. The two recently reached a partial settlement and are expected to finalize a full deal in the near future. Marcille filed for divorce demanding primary custody of their 3 kids. Sterling initially said he planned to win back his wife, but that goal seems to be over.

Last month, Marcille spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her life post-divorce. She said, "Today's a good day, yeah, today's a good day," she said. "Every day you gotta figure it out. Life lifes, but today's a good day, and my kids are good."