Home > Exclusives > RHOA Exclusive 'RHOA’ Star Eva Marcille’s Ex Kevin McCall Ordered to Pay a Former Lover $1.5 Million Over Alleged Freeway Assault Source: bravo;@evamarcille/instagram By: Ryan Naumann Jul. 14 2023, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille’s ex Kevin McCall was hit with a 7-figure judgment after a former partner sued him over alleged domestic violence, RadarOnline.com has learned. McCall, a music producer who has worked with Chris Brown, Joe Jonas, Kanye West, and Justin Bieber, was arrested in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

He was charged with one felony count of injuring a spouse or cohabitant. The alleged incident took place on January 14, 2019. McCall was released on a $75k bond. The court sentenced McCall to 5 years in state prison but suspended the sentence. The judge placed McCall on probation and required him to serve 90 days in county jail.

Article continues below advertisement

The alleged victim filed a civil lawsuit after McCall’s arrest. In the complaint, the accuser, who used her initial K.M. as a pseudonym to bring the case, accused the producer of domestic violence and battery. The woman accused McCall of punching her in the head while she was driving on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles. She claimed McCall was already on felony probation at the time for a prior act of domestic violence. On the night before the alleged assault, the woman said McCall was “verbally and physically abusive to her” after she told him he could no longer stay at her home.

Source: bravo

Article continues below advertisement

The following day, in the car, K.M. said McCall was still at her home and refused to leave. She offered to drive him to his grandma’s home. During the drive, she claimed he took out a joint to smoke. The accuser said she objected and tried to take the joint away. She said McCall then punched her in the right side of her head, “causing her head to slam against the driver’s side window.” The woman said she “struggled to understand what had just happened and to regain control of her vehicle.” She believed she was going to die, according to the suit.

Source: bravo

Article continues below advertisement

The accuser said she was able to pull the car off the freeway and come to a stop. She said as she wiped blood off her face, McCall took her phone and called his daughter to tell her not to believe anything she “might hear about him and that it was not true.” The accuser said she “was aware of reports” of similar “incidents during her relationship with [McCall], who is a publicly-known songwriter and performing artist, but she had believed his assurances that those women were liars who made the allegations for publicity and money, in order to take advantage of [McCall] status as a public figure. The woman’s lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for domestic violence and battery. She claimed to have suffered emotional and physical injuries.

In response, McCall denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He argued that “if any physical contact is proven to have occurred, Plaintiff consented to any touching that are so proven.” Further, his lawyer claimed the woman “initiated” said touching and “escalated” the incident. McCall said the woman was “not scared during any alleged incident.” He demanded the suit be tossed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Eva Marcille with Michael Sterling

McCall then stopped responding to the case which led to the accuser being awarded a default judgment in the amount of $1.49 million. On RHOA, Marcille accused McCall of abusing her during their relationship. She revealed she took out restraining orders to protect herself from the producer. Marcille and McCall dated from 2013 to 2015. They share a daughter named Marley. As we first reported, Marcille is in the middle of a divorce with her estranged husband Michael Sterling.