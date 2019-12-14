Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Eva Marcille's Baby Daddy Kevin McCall Loses In Court After She Has Another Child 'RHOA' star recently gave birth to second kid with husband Michael Sterling.

Eva Marcille‘s baby daddy Kevin McCall just lost in their court battle, The Blast has reported.

McCall, the father of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s daughter, sued Marcille in September seeking more time with the child, Marley.

Marcille moved to dismiss the case saying McCall was dangerous, as the website noted.

The model also claimed that McCall had never paid her child support.

Now the case has been dismissed because McCall failed to respond to Marcille’s motion to dismiss, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast.

Marcille, 35, split from McCall in spring 2014.

This September, the reality TV star gave birth to her third child – her second son with attorney husband Michael Sterling, whom she married last year.

As RadarOnline.com reported, they named their first boy Michael Jr. and their second Maverick.

“Marcille’s (third) birth was filmed for RHOA,” an insider told Radar.

“She apparently had an event planned for the day of the birth but went in to labor instead.”

But the Bravo beauty has also been dealing with the unhappy fallout from her previous relationship with McCall.

At a recent custody hearing, McCall was reportedly arrested after getting into a fight with police officers.

After the Nov. 2019 arrest, McCall was charged with a felony and is facing five years behind bars, if found guilty.

Marcille accused McCall of domestic violence while they were together.

She has said about the alleged abuse, “Domestic violence is very, very real. I went through domestic violence. I finally found the courage to come up and talk about it about a couple years ago about what I went through with Kevin. I feel bad for women that have to deal with it. And it’s actually not a laughable matter; it’s something that actually makes you feel so little so you don’t want to talk about it, but it really sucks.”

The former America’s Top Model star is now happy with Sterling but went through a long labor with their first son “Mikey,” as Radar reported.

Marcille has stirred up the drama in two seasons on RHOA.

Viewers saw NeNe Leakes slamming pal Marlo Hampton for telling Marcille she needed to lose weight after the model had her second baby!

“I need one little small request. I just want 10 pounds off,” Hampton told a shocked Marcille at the time.

Marcille earned a whopping $250,000 for her second season on the show.

Her co-stars have dished on camera about her allegedly precarious finances.