Ex-'RHOA' Star Eva Marcille’s Estranged Husband Fighting Her Divorce, Demand For Primary Custody

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille’s estranged husband Michael Sterling has demanded her divorce be dismissed weeks after claiming he planned to win her back, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Michael has denied Eva is entitled to a divorce on the grounds the “marriage is irretrievably broken and there are no prospects for a reconciliation.”

In addition, he asked that the court deny her request for primary custody of their kids. Michael didn’t ask for a specific custody agreement, he just wants the entire case dismissed and to remain married. He did note that while he “desires to work towards an amicable resolution to this matter if the parties are unable to resolve this matter,” he believes Eva should pay his legal fees.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Eva filed for divorce from Michael on March 29 in a Georgia court. The reality star listed the date of marriage as October 7, 2018, and said they are “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.” She said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no chance of a reconciliation.

The couple shares three minor children; Michael Sterling Jr, Maverick Sterling, and Marley Sterling. Eva had Marley with her ex-Kevin McCall, but Michael treated her as his own. In her petition, Eva demanded primary custody of the children and child support. The RHOA star also requested Michael be ordered to contribute to the care and maintenance of the children including medical bills.

After filing for divorce, the model released a statement that read, “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting." "Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished," she added. "We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.

Michael released his own statement announcing his plans to win back his wife. He told The Jasmine Brand, "I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being."

“I love her, and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side,” he added. A couple of days later, despite his plans, Michael hired a divorce lawyer to represent him in court.