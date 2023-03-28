Ex-‘RHOA’ Star Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling, Demands Child Support

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille has slapped her husband Michael Sterling with divorce papers, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-America’s Next Top Model star filed her petition on March 23 in Georgia. The Shade Room was the first to report the news.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Eva listed the date of marriage as October 7, 2018, and said they are “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.” The couple shares three minor children; Michael Sterling Jr, Maverick Sterling and Marley Sterling. Eva had Marley with her ex Kevin but her husband had raised her as his own.

Article continues below advertisement

Eva demanded primary custody of their children and child support from Michael. The Bravo star asked that Michael be ordered to contribute to the care and maintenance of the children including medical bills. The RHOA star said she is entitled to the divorce based on the grounds that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” with no chance of a reconciliation.

Article continues below advertisement

Eva said during the marriage, the parties have “acquired various assets, known and unknown to [Eva], tangible and in tangible. [Eva] should be awarded an equitable division of all marital assets, both real and personal.” Further, she wants Michael to pay her legal bills in the case. Michael has yet to respond to the case in court. Back in 2020, Eva spoke out about why she legally changed Marley’s last name to Sterling

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

She said, “Marley was born in 2014 and I gave her her biological father’s name. After two months, we became estranged and I raised her as a single mom. And then, the good Lord saw fit for me to meet an amazing man, Michael Sterling, who has become my husband and the father of my later children. Long story short, we all have the name Sterling, and Marley is the only one with her biological father’s name and I saw it necessary and Mike saw it necessary to change her name”

Source: mega

She continued, “We’ve been going through the process—I must say, it is not an easy process and it is not for the faint of heart—but we’ve been working through it and [as of] yesterday I can say thanks to the honorable Judge Manning here in Fulton County court granted me a name change for Marley. She is now officially and legally Marley Rae Sterling.”