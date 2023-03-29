Ex-'RHOA' Star Eva Marcille's Estranged Husband Michael Sterling Vows To 'Win Her Back' After Divorce Filing
Eva Marcille's estranged husband, Michael Sterling, isn't giving up on their marriage without a fight. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's soon-to-be ex is planning to win her back, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Eva filed for divorce on March 23 in Georgia. The decision to end her four-year marriage made headlines on Tuesday. The Shade Room first reported the news.
However, Michael hopes Eva doesn't follow through with pulling the plug on their union.
“I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being,” he told Page Six on Wednesday in a statement through his attorney.
He already has a plan on how to get her back.
“I love her and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side," his statement continued.
Michael concluded, “I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to win her back.”
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-America’s Next Top Model star listed the date of marriage as October 7, 2018, adding she and Michael are “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”
The exes share three minor children — Michael Sterling Jr, Maverick Sterling, and Marley Sterling. Michael and Maverick are Eva's biological kids with Michael, and while she had Marley with her ex Kevin, Michael raised him as his own.
Eva filed for primary custody of the kids and demanded Michael pay her child support. She also asked for his financial assistance in the care and maintenance of their children, including medical bills. The Bravolebrity wants him to pay her legal bills too.
Michael might have a run for his money when it comes to winning over the ex-RHOA star.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Eva cited their “irretrievably broken” in the divorce documents, adding there was no chance of a reconciliation for the two.
Michael has yet to respond to the divorce filing in court.