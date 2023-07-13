Your tip
‘RHOA’ Star Eva Marcille Reaches ‘Partial’ Divorce Settlement With Ex Michael as He Faces DUI Charge

Jul. 13 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille and her estranged husband Michael Sterling are close to finalizing their divorce — as he faces legal trouble over an alleged DUI, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the duo told the judge presiding over their divorce that they have “reached a partial agreement and anticipate resolving the final issues soon.

Eva and Michael said they should have executed settlement documents very soon. The two said they reached the deal without the need for mediation.

As we previously reported, the ex-RHOA star slapped her husband with divorce papers on March 29. She listed the date of marriage as October 7, 2018, and said they are “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”

Eva said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and there was no chance of a reconciliation. The couple shares three minor children; Michael Sterling Jr, Maverick Sterling, and Marley Sterling. Eva had Marley with her ex-Kevin McCall but Michael treated the child as his own.

Eva demanded primary custody of the kids and child support. Michael initially attempted to stop the divorce and claimed he planned on winning back his partner. He denied Eva was entitled to a divorce or that the marriage was unsalvageable.

However, based on the settlement, it appears he’s given up that hope.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, aside from the divorce, Michael is dealing with criminal charges stemming from an accident on Feb. 4, 2022, in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

Police arrested Michael on suspicion of driving under the influence. The officer noted in the arrest report that Michael had “glossy and red” eyes.

Michael denied he was drunk and claimed his eyes were red because of a medical condition. Prosecutors charged him with 3 misdemeanor counts. Eva’s husband entered a not guilty plea. The case is ongoing.

The passengers in the other car involved in the accident are also suing Michael for unspecified damages.

After filing for divorce, Eva released a statement that read, “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting."

"Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished," she added. "We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

