'Real Housewives' Star Files Bombshell Lawsuit Against Bravo Claiming She Was 'Victimized by Castmate'
Jan. 22 2026, Published 3:34 p.m. ET
A Real Housewives star has filed a bombshell lawsuit against Bravo and the production company of the show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As for why she is suing, the lawsuit documents allege they were victimized by one of their castmates.
Why Did Brittany Eady Sue Bravo?
According to the docs, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Brittany Eady filed a lawsuit against Bravo Media LLC and its production company, Truly Original LLC.
Eady alleges she was victimized by fellow RHOA star Kenya Moore.
The suit details that Moore allegedly published a photo of a woman participating in a graphic sexual act in June 2024 and alleged that woman was Eady to the audience.
What Did Brittany Eady Allege Against Bravo and Production?
Eady goes on to claim that Bravo and Truly Original made the "decision to leverage it at Eady’s great expense" even though they recognized Moore's sexual harassment against her.
Eady insists they leveraged it by putting pressure on her to discuss her sexual history and the incident in question on camera.
She goes on to insist things went even more awry, as the defendants "twisted the knife" by allegedly stating they were going to bring Moore back the following season and telling Eady if she wanted to be on the show, she would have to do so alongside Moore.
The legal paperwork also states Truly was looking to capitalize on Moore's sexual harassment during Season 16 of the show and planned to do that again in Season 17.
As a result of the lawsuit, Eady is seeking punitive damages against each defendant. She also is looking to get "compensatory damages against each of the defendants, jointly and severally, to compensate Eady for her economic damages, including backpay and front pay, past, present, and future pain, suffering, and other hardships arising from the Defendants' conduct."
Eady is also seeking to have her legal fees paid.
Kenya Moore 'Went Through Great Lengths to Antagonize' Brittany Eady
According to a news outlet that reported on the issues surrounding Season 16 at the time it was taping, Moore had allegedly raised concerns about a gun threat Eady made prior to her hair spa event, where she showed the alleged explicit photos of Eady.
"She continued to plan her hair spa event with no added precautions or additional concerns for her safety," an insider shared.
Another source stated that Moore "went to great lengths to antagonize" Eady.
"Those photos aren’t easily accessible on the internet... otherwise they’d be circulating right now. She not only got [the photos] from somewhere, but also got posters made. That’s not something you would do to someone who allegedly threatened you with a gun."
“Everyone – especially production – was shocked that Kenya would do this in front of a room full of people," they added.
Kenya Moore Was Reportedly Fired from Bravo
According to the intel, production decided what Moore did violated their code of conduct and made the decision not to bring her back and have her stop filming.
"Bravo never accused Kenya of revenge porn," another insider detailed. "That was never what the investigation was about. It was about determining if Kenya's actions involving sexually explicit images violated the code of conduct – and they did. She can point fingers all she wants, but she has nobody to blame but herself."
The report also noted that, due to what Moore had done, she had been fired from the show.
Eady ended up not showing up to the Season 16 reunion taping due to her issues with how she felt Bravo had handled the incident with Moore.