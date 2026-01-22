'Real Housewives' Star Files Bombshell Lawsuit Against Bravo Claiming She Was 'Victimized by Castmate'

As for why she is suing, the lawsuit documents allege they were victimized by one of their castmates.

A Real Housewives star has filed a bombshell lawsuit against Bravo and the production company of the show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The suit details that Moore allegedly published a photo of a woman participating in a graphic sexual act in June 2024 and alleged that woman was Eady to the audience.

According to the docs, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Brittany Eady filed a lawsuit against Bravo Media LLC and its production company, Truly Original LLC.

Brittany Eady claims Bravo and production 'twisted the knife' by telling her she'd have to film with Kenya Moore if she returned for Season 17 of 'RHOA.'

Eady goes on to claim that Bravo and Truly Original made the "decision to leverage it at Eady’s great expense" even though they recognized Moore's sexual harassment against her.

Eady insists they leveraged it by putting pressure on her to discuss her sexual history and the incident in question on camera.

She goes on to insist things went even more awry, as the defendants "twisted the knife" by allegedly stating they were going to bring Moore back the following season and telling Eady if she wanted to be on the show, she would have to do so alongside Moore.

The legal paperwork also states Truly was looking to capitalize on Moore's sexual harassment during Season 16 of the show and planned to do that again in Season 17.

As a result of the lawsuit, Eady is seeking punitive damages against each defendant. She also is looking to get "compensatory damages against each of the defendants, jointly and severally, to compensate Eady for her economic damages, including backpay and front pay, past, present, and future pain, suffering, and other hardships arising from the Defendants' conduct."

Eady is also seeking to have her legal fees paid.