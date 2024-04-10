Exposed: RFK Jr. Campaign Aide Attended Donald Trump's 'Stop the Steal' Rally on Jan 6 and Called Trump Her 'Favorite President'

A campaign aide working for independent third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly attended Donald Trump’s infamous “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned. She also once called Donald Trump her “favorite president.”

In a surprising development to come as this year’s race for the White House continues to heat up, it was discovered that an aide named Rita Palma once strongly supported ex-President Trump before joining Kennedy’s 2024 campaign.