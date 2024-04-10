Exposed: RFK Jr. Campaign Aide Attended Donald Trump's 'Stop the Steal' Rally on Jan 6 and Called Trump Her 'Favorite President'
A campaign aide working for independent third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly attended Donald Trump’s infamous “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned. She also once called Donald Trump her “favorite president.”
In a surprising development to come as this year’s race for the White House continues to heat up, it was discovered that an aide named Rita Palma once strongly supported ex-President Trump before joining Kennedy’s 2024 campaign.
According to CNN, Palmer attended Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6. She also defended the embattled ex-president’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
“Rita Palma, who has identified herself as the Kennedy campaign’s state director in New York, repeatedly called Trump her ‘favorite president,’ according to tweets along with comments she posted on the conservative social media site Parler that have since been made private,” CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski reported on Tuesday.
“Palma also posed for a photo at the former Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, alongside Sidney Powell – the pro-Trump attorney who pleaded guilty in Georgia’s election subversion case,” the CNN reporter continued.
“Palma’s promotion and attendance at ‘Stop the Steal’ events after the 2020 election reflects a segment of support Kennedy has received from Trump supporters,” Kaczynski concluded, “particularly as a means of helping the former president retake the White House in 2024.”
Although Palma once blamed the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on “the rigged election,” it should be noted that there was no evidence Palma attended or was involved in the insurrection itself.
Meanwhile, Palma also recently admitted that her “No. 1 priority” as Kennedy’s campaign aide was to help ex-President Trump beat President Joe Biden in November.
She recently suggested that Trump could win New York later this year if enough Democrats vote for Kennedy instead of Biden, and she also suggested the same thing for all the other states that President Biden is expected to win.
“The only way that Trump can take New York is if Bobby is on the ballot,” Palma charged during a private meeting with New York Republicans earlier this year. “If it’s Trump vs. Biden, Biden wins.”
- WATCH: RFK Jr. Argues Joe Biden is a 'Much Worse Threat to Democracy' Than Donald Trump Because Biden 'Weaponizes Federal Agencies'
- WATCH: Chris Cuomo Confronts RFK Jr. Over His Family's Support for President Biden — 'The People Who Know You Best Say Joe Biden is Better'
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Set to Name Elon Musk's Alleged Ex-Lover Nicole Shanahan as Running Mate: Report
“Biden wins six days, seven days a week,” she continued. “With Bobby in the mix, anything can happen.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“The only way for him, for Bobby, to shake it up and to get rid of Biden is if he’s on the ballot in every state, including New York.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, CNN’s exposé on Rita Palma this week came shortly after ex-President Trump celebrated Kennedy’s 2024 independent campaign run because it would “take votes from Crooked Joe Biden.”
“He is Crooked Joe Biden's Political Opponent, not mine,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last month. “I love that he is running!”
Meanwhile, a recent poll found that Kennedy’s third-party independent run could hurt Trump’s 2024 election chances just as much as it could hurt President Biden’s.