REVEALED: Exactly What Denzel Washington Howled at Photographer During Furious Red Carpet Bust-Up at Cannes Film Festival

He was also seen pointing his finger in the face of the photographer during the heated exchange.

And now lipreader Jeremy Freeman has claimed the 'Malcolm X' star appears to have been set off by a photographer tapping him on the arm.

As Washington turns to the photographer he appears to shout: "Hey, one — one more time, stop.

"Let me tell you – stop, stop – never put your hands on me again," he appears to rant at the photographer, who had a bizarre grin plastered on his face throughout the exchange.

"I'm talking to you, stop, all right," he continued