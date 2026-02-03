EXCLUSIVE: Pedophile R. Kelly 'Spent Days Mercilessly Coaching Child Abuse Tape Victim to Lie About Their Relationship Like a Military Drill Sergeant'

Now 42, Landfair has waived her anonymity to publish a memoir and speak publicly for the first time about the abuse she said she suffered over more than a decade at the hands of the now jailed 59‑year‑old singer, who is serving federal sentences for child sexual abuse and exploitation.

RadarOnline.com can reveal R. Kelly child s-- tape victim Reshona Landfair claimed the warped R&B star spent days mercilessly drilling her as a child to lie about their sexual relationship – comparing the preparation to a military‑style rehearsal designed to protect him from prosecution.

Landfair, who first met Kelly through her aunt, R&B singer Sparkle, said her decision to speak now is the final step in reclaiming her name and identity.

The book sets out how Kelly – whom she had been encouraged to ask to be her godfather – groomed her, filmed sexual encounters when she was underage, and then trained her for hours to deny the relationship to police, child protection officials, and, later, a grand jury.

In Who's Watching Shorty? Reclaiming Myself from the Shame of R. Kelly's Abuse, released on Tuesday, February 3, the former child rapper from Chicago details how, as a 14-year-old, she became the girl in the notorious abuse tape that later sat at the center of Kelly's criminal cases.

The singer is accused of subjecting the fourteen-year-old to long days of grooming and rehearsals.

Describing the period when Illinois child protection officials began probing allegations that Kelly was abusing her, Landfair alleges the singer subjected her to punishing rehearsal sessions so she could smoothly lie about their relationship.

He is said to have walked her line by line through a false version of events, anticipating questions from investigators and family members and forcing her to repeat her answers until they satisfied him.

Landfair said the aim was to ensure she would walk out the door and represent it exactly as he demanded, insulating him from legal consequences while leaving her, still a child, to carry the burden of the secret.

"It was long days of rehearsals, it was long days of grooming," Landfair claims.

"It was until you got it right. Until he felt like you could walk out the door and represent it the way he translated it. It would take that long."

She said the preparation left her feeling that there was no safe adult she could tell the truth to and that any mistake on her part would lead to punishment from Kelly and chaos within her family.