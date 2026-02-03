Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > R Kelly
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Pedophile R. Kelly 'Spent Days Mercilessly Coaching Child Abuse Tape Victim to Lie About Their Relationship Like a Military Drill Sergeant'

Photo of R. Kelly
Source: MEGA

Reshona Landfair's experiences with R. Kelly are detailed in her new memoir.

Feb. 3 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

RadarOnline.com can reveal R. Kelly child s-- tape victim Reshona Landfair claimed the warped R&B star spent days mercilessly drilling her as a child to lie about their sexual relationship – comparing the preparation to a military‑style rehearsal designed to protect him from prosecution.

Now 42, Landfair has waived her anonymity to publish a memoir and speak publicly for the first time about the abuse she said she suffered over more than a decade at the hands of the now jailed 59‑year‑old singer, who is serving federal sentences for child sexual abuse and exploitation.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Reshona Landfair's New Memoir

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Reshona Landfair
Source: @whoswatchingshorty/INSTAGRAM

Reshona Landfair released her new memoir on February 3, 2026.

In Who's Watching Shorty? Reclaiming Myself from the Shame of R. Kelly's Abuse, released on Tuesday, February 3, the former child rapper from Chicago details how, as a 14-year-old, she became the girl in the notorious abuse tape that later sat at the center of Kelly's criminal cases.

The book sets out how Kelly – whom she had been encouraged to ask to be her godfather – groomed her, filmed sexual encounters when she was underage, and then trained her for hours to deny the relationship to police, child protection officials, and, later, a grand jury.

Landfair, who first met Kelly through her aunt, R&B singer Sparkle, said her decision to speak now is the final step in reclaiming her name and identity.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Was Long Days of Grooming'

Photo of R. Kelly
Source: MEGA

The singer is accused of subjecting the fourteen-year-old to long days of grooming and rehearsals.

Describing the period when Illinois child protection officials began probing allegations that Kelly was abusing her, Landfair alleges the singer subjected her to punishing rehearsal sessions so she could smoothly lie about their relationship.

He is said to have walked her line by line through a false version of events, anticipating questions from investigators and family members and forcing her to repeat her answers until they satisfied him.

Landfair said the aim was to ensure she would walk out the door and represent it exactly as he demanded, insulating him from legal consequences while leaving her, still a child, to carry the burden of the secret.

"It was long days of rehearsals, it was long days of grooming," Landfair claims.

"It was until you got it right. Until he felt like you could walk out the door and represent it the way he translated it. It would take that long."

She said the preparation left her feeling that there was no safe adult she could tell the truth to and that any mistake on her part would lead to punishment from Kelly and chaos within her family.

Article continues below advertisement

Overcoming Silencing and Coercive Control

Photo of R. Kelly
Source: MEGA

Kelly monitored Landfair through house-arrest-style conditions in tour buses and studios.

Landfair writes that, under the pressure of that conditioning, she denied the abuse when first questioned and later told a grand jury that the girl on the tape was not her, a decision that has weighed on her ever since.

She said she now understands the drills as part of a broader pattern of coercive control that included isolation, physical violence, and tight monitoring of her movements, described in the memoir as "house arrest"-style conditions in tour buses, studios, and makeshift rooms.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Reshona Landfair

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh R. Kelly Abuse Horror — Rapper Groomed Video Victim Reshona Landfair From the Age of 12… And Insisted She Called Him 'Daddy'

savannah guthrie and mom

EXCLUSIVE: How New Surveillance Technology Is 'Key' in Desperate Search for Savannah Guthrie's 'Abducted' Mother — As Kidnappers Allegedly 'Removed Nancy's Doorbell Camera'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Reshona Landfair
Source: @whoswatchingshorty/INSTAGRAM

Landfair felt that no safe adult existed for her to tell the truth.

She also recounts how that intensive coaching shaped her adult life, leaving her fearful that colleagues, friends, or partners would recognize her as "the girl in the tape" and judge her for lies she had been forced to tell as a frightened teenager.

"There's no job that I can apply for where this isn't the forefront of my life. There's no relationship I could be in where this isn't the forefront of my life," Landfair says.

"(I felt) like I was losing power. I came to a conclusion one day, and I said, 'If I just lay all of this out, I no longer have to explain myself. I no longer have to fear the whispers about me at the table, 'Oh, you know who that is?'… once I realized that I didn't have peace or privacy (by hiding), I had to take ownership.'"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.