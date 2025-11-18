Reclusive 'Home Improvement' Child Star, Now 41, Looks Completely Unrecognizable During Rare Appearance — 25 Years After the Hit Sitcom Ended

Smith shared a story about how his character, Mark, was made "goth," noting that the arc was "not" his idea.

"The whole story of the older brothers beating up on me and teasing me didn't really work anymore because I was taller than both of them," he explained, referring to his on-screen siblings played by Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Bryan, 44.

"Over the break between Season 6 and Season 7, the decision was made to make me gothic," Smith dished.

"And I found out later, the head writer on the show had a son who was right around my age. And about halfway through the season, I'm in wardrobe," including black fingernails and a dog collar, "and I went backstage and came face to face with his son, who was not in wardrobe but looked just like me," he recalled.

"We have this very awkward moment where it was like 'Oh, I'm your dad's way of kind of dealing with you here. Sorry?" he told his fellow teen at the time.