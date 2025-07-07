EXCLUSIVE: O.C. Housewife Katie Ginella Caught in Whopping On-Air Lie — After Radar Obtains Proof She Called Bravo Blogger to Rat On 'Real Housewives' Co-Stars
Real Housewives of Orange County star Katie Ginella has been caught in a whopping on-air lie.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the reality star "called" a Bravo blogger to rat on her fellow co-stars — and then "lied" about it on the reality television show.
Caught In A Lie?
A woman named Christina Huber, who is known on social media as "The Bravo Babe," revealed details about her interaction with Ginella and even shared screengrabs seen here before stating: "Getting the truth out there is all I want."
Huber continued to explain to RadarOnline.com: "Katie did in fact call me to tell me Tamra was evil, and if I needed any help or guidance, she was there for me."
She continued: "Furthermore, she implicated Tamra’s assistant as someone whom she suspected of running the troll accounts (I never showed anyone or told anyone that she also tried to bring in someone close to Tamra for drama).
After watching the premiere episode, Huber said she was "in shock and so disappointed" to hear that Ginella "lied."
Huber explained: "Lying in her confessional on national television knowing the screenshots are there is bizarre. How disrespectful to the producers as well. She AND her husband, Matt, called me while sitting next to each other.
"In the full episode at the end, it’s a cliffhanger, and she refuses to pull out her phone to show our messages — so here I am to expose them as truth."
Katie's Future On The Show?
As OKMagazine.com reported in May, while RHOC was filming their trip for Season 19, fans noticed Ginella was not in attendance with the other cast members, and instead she was photographed at a boutique in Beverly Hills with the owners Patrik Simpson and Pol’ Atteu.
An insider told the site after fans noticed: "Katie wanted to go on the trip, but she was not allowed to. Let’s just say her future on RHOC is not looking bright."
Ginella "got into a major altercation" with Gretchen Rossi and Emily Simpson, the source said before adding: "Without saying too much, a major announcement will be coming soon regarding her status on the show."
A 'Tough' Season
Besides skipping out on the cast trip, Ginella hasn't had the easiest time filming for Season 19 with her fellow co-stars.
An insider previously told OKMagazine.com: "There's been times she wanted to throw in the towel, but even those who don’t like her have to give her credit — she’s stuck it out and shown she is relentless."
While Simpson, the Beverly Hills boutique owner, couldn't share many details about Ginella's relationship with Bravo, he did tell the site: "One thing I will say regarding RHOC is that Katie and her daughter were scheduled to walk in our runway show for fashion week. At the last minute, Bravo refused to let them do it, which was very annoying.
"I was publicly very unhappy and had a lot of explaining to do at the show as to why they were not modeling in it, as they had been advertised to attend. We don’t hold this against Katie, though, as she’s always been sweet to us, and we’ve been big cheerleaders of hers on RHOC."