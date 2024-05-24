Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Kathryn Dennis
Exclusive

READ THE REPORT: Ex-'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' Dramatic DUI Arrest Explained After Release of Dashcam Footage

kathryn deniis court docs blurred pp
By:

May 24 2024, Published 11:09 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kathryn Dennis could not recall exactly when the three-car collision occurred that led up to her DUI arrest on Monday, according to the incident report obtained by RadarOnline.com which detailed how she wound up in custody.

Dashcam footage from her run-in with the cops was released on Thursday, showing the former Southern Charm reality star completing field sobriety tests before she was cuffed and placed into a squad car.

Article continues below advertisement
kathryn dennos mega
Source: MEGA

Friends of Dennis told RadarOnline.com they are "concerned" for the ex-reality star.

Dennis felt the arrest was unjust when the officer instructed the reality star to put her hands behind her back. "Wait why? Am I in trouble?" she asked.

"Y'all are ruining my life — and my kids' [lives]," she declared after being apprehended.

An officer noted in the report that he had walked over to her car after arriving at the scene of the crash in South Carolina around 9 PM.

"I went to the vehicle and noticed an unopened mini bottle of Fireball on the driver's side floorboard," the cop stated. "I located Ms. Dennis who was holding a dog and being checked out by EMS. While standing near Ms. Dennis, I could smell an odor consistent with the odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from her."

Article continues below advertisement
kathryn dennis court doc blurred
Article continues below advertisement

"I conducted a search of her brown dog bag and located several mini bottles of Fireball, some of which were opened and empty," the officer's report read.

Dennis' vehicle allegedly hit one of the cars from the rear, causing it to collide with another vehicle in front of them while they were stopped at a red light, according to the other drivers. One expressed wanting to press charges while the other did not.

The Bravolebrity told officers she had gone out that night to meet friends and record a podcast, which did not work out so she went to "The Standard" apartment complex to see her pal.

MORE ON:
Kathryn Dennis
Article continues below advertisement
kathryn report

"I conducted a search of her brown dog bag and located several mini bottles of Fireball, some of which were opened and empty," the officer's report read.

Article continues below advertisement

Three field sobriety tests were done and there were "clues" in all that led them to believe she was under the influence.

The officer determined "probable cause existed for the charge of Driving Under the Influence."

After she was taken into custody, "I secured Ms. Dennis in cell number two while I obtained her criminal history and booking paperwork," according to the officer who stated that she refused a breathalyzer test.

She ultimately admitted to drinking "way earlier," per the report.

Article continues below advertisement
kathryn report

The officer determined "probable cause existed for the charge of Driving Under the Influence."

Article continues below advertisement

Dennis has yet to speak out after the bodycam footage showed her pleading to be reunited with her dog and denying wrongdoing.

"I want my dog!" Dennis yelled out in the footage, stating that she only cared about the well-being of her kids and pet. "I want my puppy! Please let me have my puppy."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"This is bull----. I just want my dog to be OK."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.