READ THE REPORT: Ex-'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' Dramatic DUI Arrest Explained After Release of Dashcam Footage

Dennis felt the arrest was unjust when the officer instructed the reality star to put her hands behind her back. "Wait why? Am I in trouble?" she asked.

"Y'all are ruining my life — and my kids' [lives]," she declared after being apprehended.

An officer noted in the report that he had walked over to her car after arriving at the scene of the crash in South Carolina around 9 PM.

"I went to the vehicle and noticed an unopened mini bottle of Fireball on the driver's side floorboard," the cop stated. "I located Ms. Dennis who was holding a dog and being checked out by EMS. While standing near Ms. Dennis, I could smell an odor consistent with the odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from her."