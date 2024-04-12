'I'm Done': Ex-Nickelodeon Star Raquel Lee Bolleau Fed Up With Showbiz After Claiming Amanda Bynes Spat in Her Face Repeatedly on Set

Actress Raquel Lee Bolleau reached her breaking point with the media industry after a series of letdowns, the latest stemming from her appearance in the explosive docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bolleau, now 37, was one of several former child stars who spoke out in the Investigation Discovery series about their traumatic experiences working at Nickelodeon.

ID aired a fifth bonus episode on Sunday, in which Bolleau revealed that during her time on the '90s kids' sketch comedy hit The Amanda Show, star Amanda Bynes was once told to spit liquid "directly in my face" repeatedly.