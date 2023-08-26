Rapper Chief Keef Says Donald Trump is 'Good in Da Hood' and Would 'Run the Prison' if Convicted
Pull Up rapper Chief Keef took to Instagram on Friday to share an edited photo of Donald Trump throwing up the Bloods gang sign and claim that the former President would "run the prison" if he were put behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The post came following Trump's arrest in Fulton County, Georgia, and the release of his viral mugshot.
In the edited photo, Trump can be seen posing with the Bloods gang sign, accompanied by a caption that reads, "Nah my boy in dat B***h Banging on dem folks [laughing emojis] I know whatever deck he on he good in da hood for sure he finna run the prison... That boy finna be eatin like a mf all da b****s finna have my boy back."
The gesture by Chief Keef, a well-known rapper in the hip-hop community, suggests that if Trump were to be convicted in Georgia, he would gain respect and hold power within the prison system.
Trump has received support from various rappers over the years, including Kanye West, Kodak Black, Lil Wayne, and Lil Pump. In fact, Trump pardoned both Kodak Black and Lil Wayne towards the end of his presidency. He also invited Lil Pump to join him on stage at one of his campaign rallies in 2020, mistakenly referring to the rapper as "Little Pimp."
Chief Keef, however, has not been supportive of Trump in the past. In 2018, he disapproved of Kanye's support for the former president, saying, "I am not a fan of Trump. I don't understand that connection, but Kanye does what he wants."
The controversy surrounding Trump's mugshot has also caught the attention of media outlets.
Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo recently claimed that a Black woman in New Orleans described Trump as "a gangsta" following his arrest. Arroyo went on to argue that Trump now "has cred among a new bloc of voters" due to the viral nature of his mugshot.
Soon after Trump's mugshot was released, Fox's Jesse Watters gushed over Trump's mug, telling his viewers, "I am now going to book the Fulton County photographer for my Christmas card. Because — and I say this with an unblemished record of heterosexuality — he looks good. And he looks hard."
