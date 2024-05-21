Cringe: Rapper Cam'ron Frustrated Over Diddy Questions in Awkward Interview, Asks On-Air 'Who Booked Me for This Joint?'
Rapper Cam'ron lost interest in his interview with CNN anchor Abby Phillip after she asked him several questions about the video of Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie in 2016 and the mogul's conduct in the music industry.
On Tuesday, the Hey Ma artist shared his reaction to the surveillance footage of Diddy grabbing, shoving, dragging, and kicking Cassie during the disturbing incident described in her now-settled lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Everything in the video is egregious, I'm against," Cam'ron said on NewsNight, noting he is "totally against" the behavior Diddy is accused of in ongoing lawsuits with other parties. "I was kinda upset being that I know him. He's not necessarily a friend, but yeah I was upset."
Phillip asked if the rapper recognized that type of behavior from the record executive after seeing the footage of Diddy attacking Cassie at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City.
Cassie alleged that Combs paid $50k to obtain the video from the since-closed hotel years ago in her lawsuit. Wearing his sunglasses, Cam'ron scoffed at the question.
"I don't know him like that. What do you mean did I recognize him? I seen him," the lyricist, whose real name is Cameron Giles, said.
"What do you mean my experiences? I seen him and I thought it was disgusting, I didn't do a zoom in to see if it was really him or nothing, but he admitted it was him so yeah, it was him."
Diddy, following the release of the footage on CNN, said he took "full responsibility" for his actions before stating he was at "rock bottom" when the video was filmed.
The mogul's attorneys reportedly closely reviewed his video apology before it was posted for a couple of reasons to ensure it complied with the NDA he signed with Cassie.
Johnny Depp's attorney, Ben Chew, was among those who spoke out about the video and told Law&Crime he felt the apology did not serve in Diddy's best interest as it appeared to be disingenuous.
Sources close to Diddy told RadarOnline.com that Chew has no inside information or involvement in this matter and his comments should be taken as such.
During the awkward interview, Cam'ron told Phillip that he didn't have to comment on the apology video since he is not affiliated with Diddy.
"The apology ain't for me, it's for Cassie," the rapper fired back. "He ain't do nothing for me. What I think about it don't matter. You need to ask Cassie if she accepts the apology. I said what I said."
Phillip tried to switch gears, then asking him about a past interview when he spoke to fellow rapper Mase on his podcast. The video showed Cam'ron asking Mase why he previously took him to The Notorious B.I.G. instead of Diddy's Bad Boy Records.
"Being that I saw you as a good friend, I wanted you with somebody I knew," Mase explained. "Instantly I knew Biggie would do right by you."
Phillip then asked if there was anything known about the way Diddy treated his artists based on those remarks.
The rapper took a sip of PinkHorsePower, which helps improve libido, then casually stated, "Sorry, I'm gonna' go get some cheeks after this horse power drink."
Cam'ron did, however, share that he trusted Mase's judgment before she questioned if Diddy was protected by high-profile figures in the entertainment biz.
"Who's the talent agent for this joint?" he asked. "You think I be sitting around watching what Diddy do? I didn't know this was a Diddy joint that y'all invited me to. Who booked me for this joint?"