"I don't know him like that. What do you mean did I recognize him? I seen him," the lyricist, whose real name is Cameron Giles, said.

"What do you mean my experiences? I seen him and I thought it was disgusting, I didn't do a zoom in to see if it was really him or nothing, but he admitted it was him so yeah, it was him."

Diddy, following the release of the footage on CNN, said he took "full responsibility" for his actions before stating he was at "rock bottom" when the video was filmed.

The mogul's attorneys reportedly closely reviewed his video apology before it was posted for a couple of reasons to ensure it complied with the NDA he signed with Cassie.