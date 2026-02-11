EXCLUSIVE: Read the Two-Word Takedown Queen Elizabeth Used to Target Donald Trump — 'She Was Short and Not Very Sweet About Him'

Elizabeth, who died in 2022 aged 96, first met Trump, now 79, in 2018 when he visited the U.K. during his first term as the 45th president of the United States.

"A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude,'" Brown writes.

He also alleged the Queen "particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting."

A royal source familiar with the period said, "She was short and not very sweet about him. The Queen rarely offered such direct assessments, but in this case she reduced it to two words – 'very rude' – and left no room for interpretation."