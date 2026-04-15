Queen Elizabeth 'Put Meghan Markle in Her Place' After Hearing 'Diva Duchess' Was 'Rude to One of the Gardeners,' Historian Claims

Hugo Vickers, a royal historian and the author of a new biography about the monarch, said he absolutely "knows" the story to be "true," and claimed the queen personally scolded Markle for how rudely she treated the staff in Windsor, England.

Meghan Markle allegedly bullied a gardener while she was a member of the royal family, and Queen Elizabeth II personally put a stop to it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The queen was not amused by how Meghan Markle allegedly treated the Windsor gardening staff.

"See, she didn't know how to behave with staff," Vickers told Tominey about Markle. "She'd been rude to the gardener, so she needed to be ticked off, put in her place."

"She, apparently, was rude to one of the undergardeners, and the head gardener went up to the queen and reported this," Vickers explained on the Daily T podcast , as host Camilla Tominey audibly gasped. "And the queen got into her car and went down and tore a strip off her because you cannot be rude to staff, you know."

The queen reportedly called out Meghan Markle after she was rude to her wedding caterers.

Vickers' revelation about the gardener situation is not the first time the queen reportedly became frustrated with the former actress and had to intervene after she allegedly treated staffers poorly.

“On one occasion in the run-up to the wedding, Meghan went to Windsor Castle for a menu-tasting and ended up having a tense exchange with a member of staff,” author Katie Nicholls wrote in her 2025 book, The New Royals.

"Meghan was at the castle to taste some of the dishes, and told one of the caterers she could taste egg,” the source claimed, which made the California native "upset" as she demanded that the dish be "vegan and macrobiotic."

When the queen learned of Markle's behavior, she "suddenly walked in" and told her, "in this family we don’t speak to people like that," according to the tell-all.