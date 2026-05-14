Queen Camilla Opposed Prince William Marrying 'Common' Kate Middleton Over Her 'Working Class Roots'
May 14 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
Queen Camilla once objected to Prince William marrying Kate Middleton, a royal author has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Camilla was so anti Kate, she even encouraged stepson to date women with more privileged backgrounds.
'No Aristocratic Blood'
Speaking to Fox Digital about Camilla, 78, being one of the "fiercest critics" of Kate, 43, author Christian Andersen said: "Camilla always saw herself as the mistress of a king, not a queen…So, she was very cognizant of the fact that a future king of England should have, she believed, a marriage to a royal personage, or at least a British aristocrat."
Noting Camilla's alleged skepticism stemmed from tradition and social etiquette, he added: "She (Camilla) did not think she (Kate) was up to snuff, as it were. She was below the salt. She had no aristocratic blood."
In his new book, Kate!: The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen, the Andersen alleged Camilla "did object" to Kate's "working class roots" for a reason, as she came from aristocratic blood.
Camilla Lobbied for Women With Hyphenated Names
Camilla is the granddaughter of a baron and a descendant of the Stuart bloodline, which ruled England from 1603 to 1714.
Her great-grandmother, Alice Keppel, was also King Edward VII's mistress, "an intimate connection to the royal family that Camilla had always taken immense pride in."
He penned: "Camilla had long lobbied on behalf of the highborn beauties with hyphenated names who swarmed around the heir."
Camilla also had an issue with Kate’s mom, Carole, whom she considered a "gauche opportunist," willing to go to any lengths to see her daughter marry the future king.
Andersen said: "Camilla, who felt she knew a schemer when she saw one, feared her (Kate's) mother."
Change of Heart After Cancer Battle
One former mistress of King Charles allegedly told Andersen that for Camilla, it was "really all about (keeping) your friends close and your enemies closer. It's her way of keeping her eye on you."
However, the royal biographer noted that Camilla reportedly had a change of heart about Kate after seeing the King suffer from cancer, and his daughter-in-law, who was also diagnosed a few months later, acted as his biggest strength.
He stressed: "Charles and Kate were always fond of each other, but in the wake of being told that they had cancer, they really bucked each other's spirits.
Camilla recognizes that and has said "Kate is really the one who can make Charles laugh, and she appreciates that." Still, he claims, the rivalry between the royal family's two senior-most women was far from over.
Writing in his new book, Andersen claims Charles and Camilla asked Kate to change the spelling of her first name from "Catherine" to "Katherine" before her wedding to William.
The alleged reason was to avoid having three royal monograms with the letter "C," as both Charles and Camilla already had interlocking "C" cyphers. Kate reportedly found the request disrespectful, and William strongly opposed it, leading to the matter being dropped