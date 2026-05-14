Queen Camilla Opposed Prince William Marrying 'Common' Kate Middleton Over Her 'Working Class Roots'

Speaking to Fox Digital about Camilla, 78, being one of the "fiercest critics" of Kate, 43, author Christian Andersen said: "Camilla always saw herself as the mistress of a king, not a queen…So, she was very cognizant of the fact that a future king of England should have, she believed, a marriage to a royal personage, or at least a British aristocrat."

Noting Camilla's alleged skepticism stemmed from tradition and social etiquette, he added: "She (Camilla) did not think she (Kate) was up to snuff, as it were. She was below the salt. She had no aristocratic blood."

In his new book, Kate!: The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen, the Andersen alleged Camilla "did object" to Kate's "working class roots" for a reason, as she came from aristocratic blood.